Airlie Fight Night postponed but fights still on

LOCAL LAD: Popular Whitsunday martial Arts boxer Dan McCormack will still headline the revised fight card this weekend.

BOXING/MMA: Airlie Fight Night 6 has been postponed but there will still be fights on Saturday night.

After the Whitsunday PCYC sustained damage during Cyclone Debbie, organisers scrambled for a replacement venue but were unable to secure one.

Instead, Jubilee Tavern has stepped in to host a free fight card on Saturday.

Event organiser Luke Anderson said they didn't want to call it Airlie Fight Night because they wanted to wait until they could secure what they wanted.

"The bottom line is we couldn't do it in the amount of time we had,” he said.

"The only reason we're not calling it (Airlie Fight Night) is we can't give it that level of professionalism.”

Anderson said they hoped to hold Airlie Fight Night 6 in the next six months.

"We're hoping to now make it bigger and better when it does return and the community gets right behind it,” he said.

"I just want to say a big thank you to Cruise Whitsundays and Reefside Auto Electrics and all our local sponsors. Stay tuned.”

With the fighters training hard in preparation for the night, Whitsunday Martial Arts instructor Anton Zafir said still having it at the Jubilee Tavern gave the fighters an outlet to showcase their hard work.

"We're just looking to see them put on a bit of a show for all the hard work they've put in and have some fun,” he said.

There will be 10 fights on the night with a majority of the fighters from WMA and popular local boxer Dan McCormack to headline.

The free fight card will start at 6pm at the Jubilee Tavern on Saturday.