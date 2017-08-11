Airlie hosts Aussie rockers

TICKETS to see Australian rock band Grinspoon play their first-ever Airlie Beach show as part of a 20th-anniversary tour have sold out in record time.

The much-loved band have already sold out most of their shows for their Guide to Better Living tour, which celebrates the debut of their album Guide to Better Living and kicked off in Geelong at the start of this month.

Arlie Beach's Magnums Hotel manager Jarryd Barclay said tickets for the August 12 gig went on sale online on April 3 and had sold out by July 4, a record for Airlie's largest entertainment venue which has a capacity of 750.

Mr Barclay said he'd had sell-out music nights at the hotel before, but this was the first time tickets had sold out well before an event.

"I thought it would sell-out, but I didn't think it would sell-out before the show,” he said. "It's because they're one of Australia's most successful bands.”

Mr Barclay said he would be employing extra staff and security for the night "so we can be well prepared and ready to go”.

The Australian rock band from Lismore was formed in 1995 with Phil Jamieson on vocals and guitar, Pat Davern on guitar, Joe Hansen on bass guitar and Kristian Hopes on drums.

When Guide to Better Living was originally released in September 1997, it spent much of the next 10 months on the charts, generating double-platinum sales of more than 140,000 copies on the back of five singles, 'Pedestrian', 'DCx3', 'Repeat', 'Just Ace' and 'Don't Go Away'.

The album also won the 1998 ARIA Music Award in the Breakthrough Artist album category.

Their current tour takes in 27 dates across Australia and has been described as the first tour of such a scale since the band went on a "hiatus” in 2013. For those lucky enough to have tickets to the Airlie Beach concert, doors open at 8pm.

AUSSIE ROCKERS

WHAT: Grinspoon

WHERE: Magnums Hotel, Airlie Beach

WHEN: Saturday, August 12

FROM: 8pm

TICKETS: Sold out