Airlie Hotel closes for rest of year

THE Airlie Beach Hotel is expected to be out of action until early 2018.

Owner Paul O'Neil said while initial assessments indicated moderate damage was caused to the building during Cyclone Debbie, subsequent rain had compounded the scope of works. "We had to deal with mould and needed to involve a hygienist to make sure the restoration is fully effective and meets all health requirements so we can open in pristine condition,” he said.

There is a remote possibility that Capers on the Esplanade will be open on a limited basis by Christmas.