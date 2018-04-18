Airlie hotel supports creatives

FINE ART: Margot Laver, Rhonda Stephens and Belinda Curry at the exhibition in Townsville.

HEART Hotel will exhibit local art from 'What's in the Box?' exhibition this August.

Artist Belinda Curry is a long-term Strathdickie resident and has her works exhibiied in the Vault at Umbrella Contemporary Studio Gallery, Townsville until May 19.

Ms Curry's work will then be exhibited upstairs, at the Heart Hotel in the exhibition space.

Opening night for the free Airlie Beach Exhibition will be hosted on Wednesday August 1, from 6pm.

Ms Curry draws inspiration for her work from the natural environment.

"Many of the artworks are constructed from recycled and found objects from the Northern Tropics,” she said.

"The colours of the tropics during the dry season and the Coral Sea are carried throughout the work.

"Works for this exhibition were developed during a three month residency in Townsville and on returning home to be completed in the Whitsundays on the lead up to the exhibition.”

Ms Curry said her mixed media art was eclectic and ranged from delicate artist books and prints, to a wall hanging constructed of 55 recycled food boxes.

The free exhibition will be open to all community members, from Wednesday, August 1 to Tuesday, August 28.