Airlie Lagoon is the 'first priority'

Jacob Wilson | 8th Jun 2017 1:00 PM
LOCAL SUPPORT: Cathie Wrigley, Michael Wrigley, Pearls Tsang, Reece Lewis, Kristina James and Polly Muller celebrate the re-opening of Cool Lala.
LOCAL SUPPORT: Cathie Wrigley, Michael Wrigley, Pearls Tsang, Reece Lewis, Kristina James and Polly Muller celebrate the re-opening of Cool Lala.

AIRLIE Beach is missing it's "wow factor".

This is the view of Cool Lala owner Pearls Tsang who recently re-opened the popular Asian fusion restaurant located near the Airlie Beach lagoon.

While the lagoon may not define Airlie Beach, Ms Tsang thinks it comes pretty close.

"Our opinion is the lagoon is a landmark of Airlie Beach, so it's very important and this can bring a lot of people here every day," she said.

"If the lagoon opens we will be in a much better position than now because the day time is so quiet and we are paying the rent for this place because of the lagoon.

"It needs to be the first priority to fix, not Bowen or Proserpine and not the starfish roundabout."

While council has declared the lagoon repair works a priority it is not expected to re-open until late August.

After waiting two months for insurance assessments and work to be complete, Mrs Tsang said positivity was returning.

The restaurant needed a new ceiling due to water damage.

"We do have some tourists but we also have our regular customers returning which we are glad to see," she said.

"People keep saying it is great to see you back which is so good that they keep showing their support."

Ms Tsang said Cool Lala customers could expect a dining experience not found at a conventional restaurant.

"When you dine at our restaurant you won't feel like you are at a restaurant, you will feel like you are dining at a friend's house," she said.

"It's like a mother's dish, we cook with love and fresh ingredients and this is key for our business."

Cool Lala has been open for dinner since returning to business, and is also expected to be open for lunch in 1-2 weeks.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  airlie beach lagoon cool lala

