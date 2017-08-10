Airlie lagoon to be open at the end of August

The Airlie Beach lagoon is filling up with water and will open to the public later this month.

FOUR months on from Cyclone Debbie the Airlie Beach lagoon is beginning to look like its usual picturesque self.

Yesterday the turquoise colour returned the jewel in the crown of Airlie Beach for the first time since late March.

Division 1 councillor Jan Clifford was at the lagoon yesterday to see it fill up and was glad the restoration had reached a major milestone.

The Airlie Beach lagoon works are on target to be finished by the end of August, with the popular free community facility set to look better than ever after a major refresh.

Work on the Airlie Beach lagoon will soon be complete.

When Cyclone Debbie hit, the pumping infrastructure sustained major damage after sewage entered the filtration system.

Mayor Andrew Willcox said Council's Disaster Recovery team and all contractors involved were doing a fantastic job to the get the project completed on time.

"It has been a huge job, and to have the lagoon ready to reopen in time for warmer weather and school holidays is a great way to help rebuild our community," he said.

Once the pool has been filled, the water will need to treated, landscaping finished and shade sails installed before it can reopen to the public.

While the pool may have water in it by the end of this week to protect the new surface from sun and wind damage, there are still works to be completed before the end of the month.

New tiling around the edges of the pool, pebblecreting the pedestrian bridge across the Lagoon and laying new footpaths are all expected to continue next week.

Landscaping and new garden beds are also underway, with new turf to be laid over the coming weeks.

The final steps will be to install new shade sails over a section of the lagoon to improve sun safety, under Works for Queensland funding, which aims to stimulate the local economy by providing jobs to local businesses.

Council will advise a date for the lagoon's reopening over the coming weeks, closer to the completion of works.