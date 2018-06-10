Airlie last stop for Outback Trekkers

Team 9K9 Big Dog: This team's cars were decorated with brown fur and even a flapping dog's tongue when they finished The Outback Car Trek in Airlie Beach yesterday.

Team 9K9 Big Dog: This team's cars were decorated with brown fur and even a flapping dog's tongue when they finished The Outback Car Trek in Airlie Beach yesterday. Jessica Lamb

A PARADE of colourfully decorated yet caked-in-dirt rally cars flooded into Airlie Beach yesterday afternoon as teams for the The Outback Car Trek pulled into their much-anticipated last stop on a 3200kms journey.

The 85 vintage two-wheel-drive cars and 27 support vehicles travelled from Tamworth to raise money for the Royal Flying Doctor's Service, making the last trek from Mt Coolon to arrive next to the Airlie Lagoon.

Taking a different route each year, this is the first time this rally has been to Airlie Beach and organiser Bill Patrick said the iconic Whitsunday destination provided good motivation to finish the event.

"We needed a place to feed 450 people but also somewhere to look forward to getting to,” he said.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Mr Patrick has been running the event for the last decade and has been participating since 1999.

"It gets in your blood, most of these guys have done the event for over 10 years,” he said.

The event is a major fundraiser for the RFDS and this year raised almost $1.4 million for the aeromedical emergency service, with the highest fundraiser Team AV8's David Hicks contributing $160,000 to the cause.

TEAM AV8: Representing the Indigenous Aviation Foundation who teach 20 indigenous students to be pilots out of the Royal Flying Doctor's Service base in Dubbo. Cecil Phillips, Johnny Lacey, David Hicks, Kevin Telford, Laszlo Sogal and Warrick "wombat" Johnson at the end of The Outback Car Trek in Airlie Beach this afternoon. Jessica Lamb

"According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics; most people donate more during this event than other people do during their entire lives,” Mr Patrick said.

The RFDS provides emergency evacuations throughout rural and remote Australia for people who are seriously ill or injured and require urgent medical attention.