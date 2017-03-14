31°
Airlie local takes on new TV show

14th Mar 2017 5:00 PM
LOCAL STAR: Airlie Beach colour grader Justin Heitman has been in the film industry for more than 20 years.
LOCAL STAR: Airlie Beach colour grader Justin Heitman has been in the film industry for more than 20 years. Contributed

EVER wander how chilling crime shows get their eerie mood?

Much of the work comes down to colour and there's one Whitsunday local who takes charge of just that in new TV series, Million Dollar Cold Case, which airs tonight on Channel 7.

Film and TV colourist Justin Heitman of JJ Pictures is in charge of colour grading the show, giving the images a certain look to create that distinctive feel.

"Once the show is complete, they hand it over to me and I colour grade the image," he explained.

The show, made up of four episodes, is based on true unsolved crimes, each episode profiling two unsolved Victorian murders, with a $1 million reward for anyone with information leading to conviction.

In the film industry for more than 20 years, Mr Heitman has worked on many well-known shows including ABC's Utopia.

Million Dollar Cold Case airs at 9pm.

Topics:  film & tv justin heitman million dollar cold case whitsundays

