Airlie marathon to crown champion

RUNNING: Not only is it set to be one of the biggest Airlie Beach Running Festivals ever, the event is set to welcome its very first marathon.

It gets even better, as the Heart of the Reef Marathon will also be the North Queensland Marathon Championship.

Race director Tim Oberg said he was expecting all types of athletes for the new event.

"The winner will not just be the winner of the festival, they will be the North Queensland champion for the next 12 months,” he said.

Oberg said they were hoping the event would appeal to serious competitors as well as first-time runners.

"We're hoping to have the local competitors interested in having a go,” he said.

"But also because now it's another title, we expect some of the better runners from Townsville and Mackay will try and take the title from locals.”

Kirsty Ferguson will compete in her first marathon.

Whitsunday Running Club member Kirsty Ferguson will be running her first marathon.

"As a local to the Whitsundays, I couldn't resist signing up for my first marathon right here in Airlie Beach. I'm really looking forward to running on my home turf and having my family and friend's support throughout the 42.2km journey,” she said.

For more information, visit runairlie.com.au.