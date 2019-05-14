Airlie maritime education centre's $2.5m boost

Member for Dawson George Christensen has today announced a $2.5 million pledge to help build a dedicated maritime education centre in Airlie Beach.

A DEDICATED maritime education centre in Airlie Beach is set to be built following a $2.5 million commitment from the Coalition announced today.

Member for Dawson George Christensen revealed the pledge to help the Whitsunday Maritime Training Centre build the facility on land they own at the Port of Airlie.

Mr Christensen said the investment would provide a significant boost.

"The Whitsunday Maritime Training Centre has been operating from two training rooms under the sailing club for many years and has long been in need of a dedicated building so they can expand their offering in the maritime training sector,” Mr Christensen said.

"I am very happy to announce today that a re-elected Morrison Liberal National Government will provide $2.5 million to realise their plan to build a training centre here in the heart of Airlie Beach.

"I'm passionate about continuing to get results like this for my community, and investments like this are only possible through the strong economic management the Morrison Liberal National Government is delivering.

"This investment will enable the Whitsunday Maritime Training Centre to train more skippers, engineers and crew to work at island resorts, for tour operators and other Whitsunday tourism businesses.”

Mr Christensen said that construction of the centre would be a catalyst for the building sector.

"This will also mean more job opportunities here in the Whitsundays with around 100 local jobs supported during construction,” he said.

"In 2019 the training centre has 274 enrolments. When this dedicated facility is built they could add close to another 100 in the first year alone.

"Airlie Beach is an ideal location for maritime training. There are an estimated 3000 skippers currently working in the Whitsunday tourism industry and the demand is set to increase as this beautiful part of the world expands its tourism offering.”