NUMBER ONE: Airlie Beach Markets labelled "best in Queensland" on lifestyle website.

NUMBER ONE: Airlie Beach Markets labelled "best in Queensland" on lifestyle website. CONTRIBUTED

THE Airlie Beach Markets have been recognised as the best open air market in Queensland by lifestyle site Your Life Choices.

Pinpointing the location among the palm trees of the Airlie Beach foreshore as the obvious key feature, the article also emphasised the local produce and freshly caught seafood for purchase.

Whitsunday Lions Market Committee chairman Allan Gravelle said he was thrilled when he saw the article since he believes the Airlie Beach Markets are the best in Queensland.

"We're really pleased with that recognition,” he said. "Our markets are a bit iconic being right on the foreshore. We're lucky in that regard.

"The ambience and the atmosphere when it's a fine day and the tide is in is hard to beat.”

Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox said the Airlie Beach markets have become a unique attraction for tourists and visiting cruise ships to the region and it is great to see them gaining recognition.

"Council's $6.3 million Airlie Beach Foreshore Revitalisation will only further enhance the market experience for locals and visitors with easier connectivity via new pathways, new landscaping, lighting and more seating,” he said.

The markets run every Saturday along the foreshore from 7am and when cruise ships come in.