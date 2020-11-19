Airlie muso banned from live venues after drunken roof climb

A WELL-KNOWN musician on the Airlie Beach live scene has fronted court after making a “drunken”, “spur of the moment” decision to climb on a roof in the heart of town during a night out with friends.

Kaedan Daniel McCarthy slipped and pulled guttering off the roof after police caught him dangling from it in September.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told Proserpine Magistrates Court police were called to Garuma, where a witness told them people were on the roof of the cafe.

Officers saw McCarthy hanging from the guttering of the accommodation business behind the cafe, which opened this month under the name Airlie Sun and Sand Accommodation, and two people on the ground.

Police saw McCarthy fall from the roof, pulling the guttering with him, Sgt Myors said.

The court heard McCarthy then ran from police towards XBase Backpackers but was soon seen trying to hide under a caravan nearby.

The 30-year-old man pleaded guilty to four charges in court, including participating in an unregulated high-risk activity, wilful damage and obstructing police.

Lawyer Shane Ulyatt appeared via phone for McCarthy, who he said was deeply remorseful for his actions.

Mr Ulyatt said McCarthy was a musician in the Airlie Beach area, worked full-time as a personal trainer and had a graphic design qualification.

He said his client had used his musical talents to support charity events and offered his design skills for free to businesses.

Mr Ulyatt said McCarthy was given a 10-day ban from playing at local venues and operators had been reluctant to hire the musician since the incident.

Musician Kaedan Daniel McCarthy fronted Proserpine Magistrates Court this week.

Mr Ulyatt told the court McCarthy had friends visiting from the Gold Coast on the night in question and they drank many drinks throughout the day and night.

Mr Ulyatt said there was no apparent reason for him climbing on the roof, claiming it was a “drunken”, “spur of the moment” decision.

When a witness told McCarthy he was calling the police, McCarthy apologised and tried to immediately get down, Mr Ulyatt said.

Magistrate James Morton grilled McCarthy on why he got on the roof in the first place, asking him if he thought he was a “tomcat”.

“This is dangerous,” Mr Morton said.

“I don’t know what you want to do this for, at your age.

“You’re old enough to know better, aren’t you?”

Mr Morton told McCarthy if he fell off the roof and was injured, the “poor person” who owned the building could have faced legal action.

McCarthy was fined $700 and no convictions were recorded.

He was also ordered to pay $297 restitution for the damage to the guttering.