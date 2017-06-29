Airlie nightlife set for shake-up

CHANGE: The main street of Airlie Beach will see several venues introduce ID scanning.

THERE will be some big changes when you go out in Airlie Beach's main street this weekend, with the introduction of compulsory ID scanners.

From Saturday, everyone entering a licensed venue that's open after midnight must have their ID scanned to enter after 10pm.

The aim of the changes is to prevent people who have been banned from pubs and clubs through either court orders or police and venue bans from entering a premises. Security will be notified immediately if a person is banned and the police will also be sent a notice.

While the move has been hailed as a way of keeping banned people out of venues, it will also mean that anyone entering a venue late at night will have their ID scanned, no matter what age they are.

Airlie Beach venues Magnums Hotel, Paddy's Shenanigans, Boom Nightclub and Mama Africa will be required to install and operate the scanners and they have welcomed the changes.

Magnums venue manager Jarryd Barclay said it would be a learning process.

"I see this being a valuable tool for all licensed venues when it comes to misbehaviour within licensed venues as we can keep the people out that we don't want in,” he said.

"In saying that it will be a tough process to begin with as people have not been educated enough by the government.”

Mama Africa owner Stacy Harvey said people's attitudes when going out would have to change.

"The main problem for the venues is that it will certainly have an affect and hurt the bottom line a little bit. Our experience from other areas using them (is) you do lose patrons who don't know and don't bring ID with them,” she said.

"I've had my own experience of not being let in during a trip to Byron Bay because I didn't know about the law there.

"(But) it's going to be a really positive step towards reducing bad behaviour. We're hoping that people might take a bit more responsibility for their actions knowing their details are easily found by police in the event they do stuff up.”

Paddys and Boom have also said they fully support the scanners.

Ms Harvey had one message for patrons this weekend.

"If it happens to be you who doesn't have ID, there's no point in getting upset, it's just the new laws,” she said.

Acceptable forms of ID include Australian and international drivers licenses, 18+ cards, passports and an Australia Post Keypass.