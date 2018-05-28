Menu
The children of Airlie Beach parkrun were charged with the running of the event on Saturday.
Airlie parkrun event sees rivals clash at the field's head

Peter Carruthers
by
27th May 2018 7:59 PM

RUNNING rivals Mark Ogilvie and Justin Knight-Gray diced it out during Airlie Beach parkrun on Saturday.

Knight-Gray in his usual style headed out hard and finishing within 10 seconds of his personal best at Airlie Beach course is in good form, but Ogilvie went one better to cross the line 25 seconds ahead of his nearest challenger.

A hiccup with the bar-code scanner meant many finishers did not log a time, including the third placed finisher.

First woman over the line was Annette Munckton, who was a whisker ahead of Kirsty Lee, both athletes ran PBs.

Rosalie Taylor who also ran a PB was the third woman to finish.

Eighty one competitors thumped the trainers to the track during the 135th Airlie Beach parkrun event.

First time runner Sian Rose was welcomed to the global parkrun family.

Hats off to this week's volunteers: Kyla and Vanessa Corbett, Robyn Corrigan, Airlie and Caroline Fritch, Maryanne and Jazmyn Fyvie, Rolf Hillmann, Braxton Pattemore, Luke and Eliza Sunter.

For more photos visit Airlie Beach parkrun's Facebook and for a full list of results head to the parkrun website.

Whitsunday Times

