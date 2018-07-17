Airlie Parkrun growing weekly

ON THE GO: More than 100 runners participated in the Airlie Beach Parkrun this weekend.

A SUNNY morning in the Whitsundays brought 105 enthusiastic runners to the 142nd Airlie Beach Parkrun on Saturday.

The ever-growing group welcomed 26 new members, who joined the running crew for the 5km loop for the first time over the weekend.

Congratulations to Justin Knight-Gray, Archer Wiltshire, Jesse Kyriakides, Laila Parkin, Paula Tierney, Ilse Dunell, Nicole Murphy, Velvet Heatley, Michael Grigg and Ron Edkins, who all achieved personal bests.

A special mention goes to Flynn Armitage, who also set a personal best on Saturday just before heading to Maroochydore to represent North Queensland at the Cross-Country State Championships this weekend.

Representatives from seven running clubs were present, including Athletics Chilwell, Whitsunday Running Club, South Australian Road Running Club, Run4All Neath, Balbriggan Roadrunners, Little Athletics and Mako Tri Club.

Parkrun would not be possible without the assistance of volunteers Joanna Addy, Bob Barford, Nicholas Boak, Sarah Cain, Heather Carr, Peter Carruthers, Erika Pattemore, Aimee Sulzberger and Sebastian Vinci.

For a full list of results visit the Airlie Beach Parkrun website and for more photos head to the Facebook page.