Airlie part of Gap Year stopover

SCHOOL LEAVERS: Danish backpackers Julie Groennegaard and Selena Schjoedt-Bruhn at the Lagoon on Sunday. Jessica Lamb

BACKPACKER CHATS:

NAME: Julie Groennegaard

AGE: 20

HOME: Denmark

NAME: Selena Schjoedt-Bruhn

AGE: 19

HOME: Denmark

THIS Danish duo were spotted grabbing some sun at the Airlie Lagoon on Sunday afternoon.

The aspiring Business students are only half of a four-person girls' trip to travel the world in their gap year. The school leavers are three weeks into a month's tour of Australia, having just come from a month travelling in South Africa. Thailand is next on the agenda.

The backpackers only have few days to relax in Airlie and enjoy the reef before taking a Greyhound bus north.

Where have you been in Australia?

We have just come from Rainbow Beach and are travelling on the Greyhound bus, we will head up to Cairns next.

What's your favourite thing about Airlie?

Selena: The Lagoon and the reef, we went out on a snorkelling boat and it was amazing.

Julie: Whitehaven Beach would have to be my favourite.

What's the weirdest part about Australia?

(both laugh) Your accents.

Top travel tips for other backpackers?

Definitely take the Greyhound bus, it's very easy to get around and if you get the chance stop at Byron Bay.

What's your favourite Australian food?

Kangaroo meat, although we saw kangaroos in the wild and at the Australia Zoo and we really like them too.