Airlie region in pain over doctor shortage

FOLLOWING the closure of The Doctors Airlie Beach medical clinic in June, the region has been left suffering from a doctor shortage with local physicians feeling the pressure.

Whitsunday Doctors Service's Dr Konrad Kangru said his clinics in Airlie Beach and Proserpine had felt the increase in demand for appointments.

"We are trying the best we can but I think all the doctors in the area are feeling the pinch,” he said.

"Very consistently we are having patients face the problem of not being able to get an appointment at short notice to see their GP for a doctor's certificate.

"There has been a lot of additional demand placed on the local hospital for things that a GP would traditionally manage.

"It's a shame that The Doctors didn't re-open, not just from a numbers point of view, but because people lost the GPs they've had for years.

"Patients do value the continuous care a regular GP provides, and it can be quite distressing to lose a GP you have a relationship with and have to re-establish that with someone else.

"For those with a chronic condition it's difficult to re-tell story all over again, and not know if that doctor will be the one to provide further ongoing care into the future.”

Whitsunday Doctor's Service has four doctors in Proserpine and Airlie, both locations are trying to attract another practitioner.

"Historically we have had trouble attracting doctors but we are a training practice so we often employ the students after they graduate.

"The best thing locals can do is show people arriving early in their career what a worthwhile area it is to work and live.”

A spokesperson from the Proserpine Hospital confirmed their Emergency Department has experienced its busiest month ever with a record 1228 presentations for August.

There were 11,620 presentations to Proserpine Hospital's Emergency Department in 2016-17, 638 more than the previous year.

Medical superintendent Dr Shaun Grimes said the ED was among many in Queensland experiencing growth in demand and the high demand in August was likely seasonal.

Dr Grimes said, while it was always challenging when the community lost a GP service, the community of GPs and the hospital had been able to meet the challenge.

Proserpine Hospital plays a vital role in training GP registrars and this helps meet the demand for GPs in the community.

"This means that we can meet not only the current needs for medical care, but also hopefully support long-term needs by ensuring we have a well-trained GP workforce that is committed to our community.”

Dr Grimes encouraged Whitsunday residents to share in valuing their healthcare by having a GP.

"Forming a relationship with a GP practice means you have a lifelong partner in your healthcare,” he said.

If you are unsure whether your health condition is an emergency call 13 HEALTH (13 43 25 84) and qualified staff are available 24 hours a day to advise if you need to go to a GP, pharmacy or hospital.