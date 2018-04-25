Airlie remembersour fallen diggers at Anzac Day service

Kohen Fahey and grandfather Peter McKellin at the Airlie Beach Anzac Day service.

RAAF 36 Squadron members were the guests of honour at this year's Airlie Beach Anzac Day ceremony.

Squadron Leader James Gotch was at the dawn service on Wednesday morning and marched with his team to the Airlie Beach cenotaph for the official service.

In true Anzac style, while munching an Anzac biscuit, SL Gotch said whenever he heard the Last Post it sent shivers down his spine.

Five-year-old Savannah Fraser prepares to lay a wreath at the Airlie Beach Anzac Day service. Peter Carruthers

"I don't know a single one of my boys and girls that don't get a chill down their spine,” he said.

"Ingrained into us is what it means. For example the dawn service was built around people getting together to not just reflect but to recapture those moments before dawn as it was the most peaceful time of day.

"Because as soon as dawn hit, the fighting broke out.

"You would share some breakfast and coffee with your team and as soon as the Last Post began playing it was back to war.

"From the moment we joined, the importance was ingrained in us. It's very emotional for people.”

Laying of wreaths at the Airlie Beach Anzac Day service. Peter Carruthers

Having served in Afghanistan, southern Sudan and the Middle East, SL Gotch said spending time in conflict zones offered a new appreciation of what all Australians were lucky enough to enjoy.

"You never take that for granted because Afghanistan and Iraq are so war-torn and the people are sick of war,” he said.

"The people live their lives in fear and here in Australia we don't.”

Vice-president of Airlie Beach RSL sub-branch Terry Brown was MC of the service and said numbers had grown each year at Whitsunday Anzac Day ceremonies.

Huge crowds flocked to the Airlie Beach Anzac Day service. Peter Carruthers

He was very pleased to welcome 36 Squadron.

"It adds another dimension to the service in Airlie Beach. Maybe we have come of age after all these years,” he said.

"The dawn service was very well attended and the service was also. Airlie is the perfect setting to remember such a horrible event,” he said.