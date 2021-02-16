Airlie resident questions whether democracy still exists

An Airlie Beach resident is concerned about the state of democracy in Australia. Photo: Ray Strange

An Airlie Beach resident is concerned about the state of democracy in Australia. Photo: Ray Strange

Letter to the Editor – Contributed by Tony Fontes, Airlie Beach.

After watching the insurrection at the US Capitol, one starts to reflect on the threats to democracy here in Australia.

But in doing so, you soon realise that true democracy no longer exists.

Democracy refers to a government in which the supreme power is vested in the people.

In a true democracy, everyone has equal rights and opportunities and can help make decisions.

This is certainly not the case in Australia.

If you want to really influence the government, you need money and lots of it.

And the really sad thing is that the government doesn’t even try to hide this fact.

Some recent examples include:

– The Peter Dutton inspired grants (need I say more)

– $10,000 dinners with the Prime Minister. Must be a great meal!

So, what type of political system do we have in Australia?

I believe we have a combination of Plutocracy and Corporatocracy.

Please note that I am not a political scholar but I can use a dictionary.

Plutocracy is defined as a state or society governed or controlled by people of great wealth or income.

Think Clive Palmer, Gina Rhinehart and Rupert Murdoch to name just a few who can pull political strings.

Corporatocracy is a term used to refer to an economic and political system controlled by corporations or corporate interests.

Here, I would suggest that the fossil fuel industry holds untold sway over the government.

Of course, we have to add a heavy sprinkling of Crony Capitalism to round it all off.

Crony capitalism is an economic system in which individuals and businesses with political connections and influence are favoured by government officials.

Major land developers are really into this kind of politicking.

Yes, democracy is in big trouble in Australia.

