Airlie resort a lean, green eco-friendly machine

An aerial shot of BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort, which has just been recognised as an Ecotourism Australia certificated operator. Photo: Contributed

AN AIRLIE Beach resort is going to great lengths to protect the greenery it is nestled within and the team has just received a new feather in its cap for its eco-friendly efforts.

BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort has just been recognised as an Ecotourism Australia certificated operator.

The accreditation means the resort is recognised as having exemplary operations in terms of ecological sustainability, natural area management and provision of authentic cultural experiences.

Owner-operator Greg McKinnon said it was one of the resort's proudest achievements, with environmental protection and sustainability being one of the most important priorities for his team of almost 50 staff.

"As an operator based within the Great Barrier Reef region, we understand the importance of preserving and protecting the area's ecosystems and natural resources, and to inform our guests of potential impacts and how they can make a difference," he said.

The resort's environmental aims and objectives are based on the philosophy of reduce, reuse, recycle, and many activities are implemented throughout the resort that align with these environmental values.

The resort's dedication to reducing emissions is demonstrated through initiatives such as the use of electric buggies, recycling programs, solar bin lifters, a range of battery powered machinery for grounds, motion sensors for lighting and a solar roof mounted system on the conference centre and maintenance shed roofs to generate power.

Set on 10.5 hectares, the resort has an onsite nursery that propagates almost every one of the thousands of plants used throughout the park with numerous flowering tropical trees and shrubs to attract native butterflies and birdlife.

The use of plant species such as bromeliads, succulents and native palms, require minimal irrigation and neem trees have been planted as a native deterrent for sandflies.

Residents include wallabies, bandicoots, ducks and green tree frogs and the resort is committed to educating guests on how to not interfere with wildlife.

BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort owner operator Greg McKinnon and his team are stoked by the accolade.

Dogs or other pets are not permitted within the resort to ensure the resort's native animals and bird life is not affected.

BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort also works with Whitsunday Training to deliver the Reef Discovery Program and offers Ocean Rafting's Reef Seeker program, which offer modules for school groups, in both classroom and practical environments, allowing students to develop a greater appreciation of how important it is to protect the Great Barrier Reef.

BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort is the only 4.5 star eco-accredited resort holiday park in Airlie Beach.