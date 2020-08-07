Airlie road rage assault leaves man bleeding on street

A man elbowed another 65-year-old man in the forehead during a road rage incident in Airlie Beach. Photo: Craig Greenhill

A man elbowed another 65-year-old man in the forehead during a road rage incident in Airlie Beach. Photo: Craig Greenhill

A FATHER was left with a large gash on his forehead and blood all down his clothes after a Jubilee Pocket man elbowed him in the head during a shocking road rage incident.

Kyle Leslie Wade was travelling with a passenger on Shute Harbour Rd in May when a road incident occurred between his vehicle and a vehicle towing a boat.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told Proserpine Magistrates Court both vehicles pulled up near Bunnings shortly afterwards and Wade began walking towards his 65-year-old victim screaming “I’m going to deck you, I’m going to smash you”.

A heated argument ensued with both men swearing at each other, before Wade started walking back to his vehicle.

But the court heard he then turned back around and walked back towards the victim and elbowed him hard in the forehead.

“The victim has fallen backwards and slammed the back of his head into the side of his boat,” Sgt Myors said.

Wade then rushed back to his car and drove away on Shute Harbour Rd while a Bunnings staff member helped clean up the bleeding victim, who had a large cut on his forehead and blood down his shirt and pants.

Paramedics took the victim to a medical centre for treatment.

Sgt Myors said the man was left with a deep 4cm gash that required four stitches and a big bump on the back of his head.

“The victim stated to police he’d been in constant pain since the incident, he couldn’t sleep at night, he was having headaches for which he had to take regular medication,” she told the court.

Police caught up with Wade, 29, after making inquires using the vehicle’s registration and interviewed him on June 24.

He admitted to the assault, saying he heard the victim say he had a knife but he did not see one.

“He is a significantly larger male than his victim and his mere presence would have been intimidating,” Sgt Myors said.

“He’s shown no remorse by leaving the scene and not contacting police.”

Wade this week pleaded guilty to one count of serious assault of a person over 60.

Lawyer Elizabeth Smith told the court Wade was remorseful for his behaviour as he co-operated with police and had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

She said Wade had no criminal history and was having a bad day when the incident occurred.

“He lost his temper, it’s completely out of character for him,” she said.

“He said he’s never ever hit someone in his life.

“He heard the victim speak of having a knife and that caused him to react and he accepts his reaction was disproportionate.”

Ms Smith said Wade had been going through a stressful time as he was made redundant earlier this year, was unable to secure work because of COVID-19 and had a young child.

Acting Magistrate Ron Muirhead said he accepted Wade’s behaviour was a one-off, given his lack of criminal history, but a penalty needed to be given that discouraged him and others in the community from committing similar offences.

Taking into account Wade’s early guilty plea, Mr Muirhead sentenced the Jubilee Pocket man to three months’ jail but the term was immediately suspended for 18 months.

Wade was also ordered to pay the victim $2000 in compensation and the conviction was recorded.