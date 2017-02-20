30°
Entertainment

Airlie send-off for Rufus tour

Dane Lillingstone | 20th Feb 2017 3:00 PM
ON THEIR WAY: Rufus will wrap up their massive regional tour with a show at Magnums Hotel this month.
ON THEIR WAY: Rufus will wrap up their massive regional tour with a show at Magnums Hotel this month. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

"IT'S been a series of pretty crazy things,” Rufus drummer James Hunt said of the band's success.

The ARIA award-winning electronic dance trio will hit Airlie Beach with a show at Magnums Hotel this month.

The alternative dance group from Sydney consists of Hunt, vocalist/guitarist Tyrone Lindqvist and keyboardist Jon George.

"We were all into similar music and strains of electronic music, like European electronic acts like Royksopp and Australian live dance acts like Cut Copy and The Presets, who were kind of the things at the time,” Hunt said.

"We were really inspired by that whole cross-spectrum of things and we kind of just made music ever since.

"The strongest thing that unites us is the artists we all agree on and relate to in a way. We can bond over these artists that we love.”

Coming together through mutual high school friends, the band formed in 2010 and steadily built a massive following in Australia, with both of their albums reaching the coveted number-one ranking.

"I definitely think it was pretty surprising,” Hunt said.

"When we started writing music we weren't doing it to be successful, it wasn't our end goal, we wanted to make something that we would want to listen to based on all the other music we were listening to and digesting at the time.

"It just kind of happened, it was a bit of a shock. Roll with it and we've done it ever since.

"I think that's been the best thing about it. We haven't come in with any predetermined expectations, we've done it because we love doing it and we still love doing it.”

The band has toured Europe and recently completed their first proper bus tour of the US, which Hunt described as "a crazy whirlwind”.

They've also performed at major festivals, including Coachella, Falls Festival and Splendour in the Grass.

"To be able to play them was a really special thing,” Hunt said.

"We are constantly setting little goals for ourselves and if we happen to achieve those goals, it's a really nice feeling.”

Hunt himself dropped out of a law degree after feeling he didn't have any passion for it.

"I was trying to discover a lot of new music at the time, by chance we started writing tunes together and by sheer luck it started to gain momentum,” he said.

"Then there was a sense of surprise that it was becoming a thing, that I could see it becoming a career and not just a hobby, which was really cool.”

The band will wrap up their Full Bloom regional tour with a massive send-off at Magnums.

IN FULL BLOOM

What: Rufus

When: Sunday, February 26, 5pm

Where: Magnums Hotel

Tickets: moshtix.com.au

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  magnums rufus tour whitsundays

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Airlie send-off for Rufus tour

Airlie send-off for Rufus tour

"IT'S been a series of pretty crazy things,” Rufus drummer James Hunt said of the band's success.

No better place to plan for knot tying

GET PLANNING: The Whitsunday Wedding and Honeymoon Expo is fast approaching.

Check out the wedding and honeymoon expo next weekend

Tourists love sea-side

WHAT A LIFE: Stem 2 Stern representative Matthew Flint enjoys a delicious lunch with a view at Sorrento Restaurant.

Sorrento is the perfect venue to celebrate a milestone.

Stinger invasion closes Whitsunday beaches

A member of the Whitsunday Coast Lifesaving Club with the box jellyfish caught at Boat Haven Beach yesterday.

Stinger invasion closes Whitsunday beaches

Local Partners

Airlie send-off for Rufus tour

"IT'S been a series of pretty crazy things,” Rufus drummer James Hunt said of the band's success.

Where are the jobs? $30m Bowen Basin package under fire

Minister for Regional Development Fiona Nash and Federal MP Michelle Landry announced the $30 million Bowen Basin Jobs Package in Mackay on June 20, 2016.

Speed of jobs package delivery under fire

How Stay at Home Mum blogger Jody Allen struck it big

Jody Allen and Walt Collins will co-host the Seven Network's Stay at Home Mum television series from April.

Jody Allen's star continues to rise at incredible speed

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

One of the top five car collections in the world

A 1950 Alvis TB14 Roadster is a highlight in the museum.

Gosford home to largest, privately-owned classic car collection.

Airlie send-off for Rufus tour

"IT'S been a series of pretty crazy things,” Rufus drummer James Hunt said of the band's success.

Paul Murray listens to regions

Paul Murray is taking his Sky News show on the road to shine a spotlight on regional Australia.

Radio broadcaster wants viewers to 'turn up and fire up'

Why Hollywood’s siding with Brad Pitt over Angelina Jolie

Jolie may have the kids, but Pitt has custody of Hollywood

Tensions high at pointy end of MKR's round two

Things are really heating up on My Kitchen Rules.

Games are being played around the My Kitchen Rules table

Jungle Jay sent packing from I'm a Celebrity

I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Here! contestant Jay Laga'aia with Keira.

BIG friendly giant Jay Laga'aia has been eliminated from I'm A Celeb

Carson Kressley brings 'camp' to I'm a Celebrity jungle

"I am not all Park Avenue and daffodils” ... Carson Kressley.

Meet the "campest” campmate to star on I'm a Celebrity.

Taking on a personal touch

PERSONAL: Emily Krause is taking her tour to Magnums Airlie Beach in March.

Emily Dawn will hit up Magnums next month

Fertile &amp; Picturesque Grazing Homestead- 112 Acres

1742 Owens Creek Loop Road, Owens Creek 4741

Rural 3 1 2 Auction

Situated in the fertile Pioneer Valley between Garget and Finch Hatton is this 112 grazing acres. Highset Queenslander home fully renovated only 12 months ago.

Truely Unique! Old Homebush Store

2577 Sarina-Homebush Road, Homebush 4740

House 5 3 4 $434,000

A true “property of significance”, the Old Homebush Store has long presided over the comings and goings in the heart of Homebush. Built in 1907, the...

Sought After Locality - Handy to Everything

9 Lloyd Street, West Mackay 4740

House 3 1 2 $350,000

Located on a large lot in the ever popular residential area of West Mackay this high set three bedroom Queenslander has been tastefully restored and features...

FIRST CLASS BEACHFRONT LOCATION

3/18 Beach Road, Dolphin Heads 4740

Unit 2 2 1 Auction

A great opportunity exists here to secure this upper level unit and start enjoying the blissful tranquillity that's on offer. Capturing the most amazing ocean...

Affordable Property - Remove or Renovate

155 Evan Street, South Mackay 4740

House 2 1 1 $146,000

Do not miss this rare opportunity to purchase a 688 m2 block in a prime South Mackay location. The 2 bedroom & sleep out cottage could be removed or renovated and...

Popular family holiday destination!

10/3 Banksia Court, Sunset Waters, Hamilton Island 4803 ...

Unit 2 1 589,000

This fully furnished 2 bedroom townhouse in the Sunset Waters complex is located on the hillside between the Marina and the Resort side of the Island. The...

Ocean view townhouse neat as a pin!

11/3 Banksia Court, Sunset Waters, Hamilton Island 4803 ...

Apartment 0 0 549000

Start your day with a coffee looking out at the blue waters of the Whitsunday and then after a day of relaxing or exploring finish with a cool drink looking out at...

WELL PRESENTED MODERN OFFICE SPACE

27/228-230 Shute Harbour Road, Cannonvale 4802

Commercial * 76sqm first floor suite in Cannonvale's modern Whitsunday Business Centre * ... $215,000 ex gst

* 76sqm first floor suite in Cannonvale's modern Whitsunday Business Centre * Air-conditioned and carpeted * Kitchenette installed * Plenty of onsite parking *...

Rough Diamond with Jaw Dropping Views

46 Mount Whitsunday Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

House 5 3 4 Contact Agent

This partly completed, dream home is having to be let go of due to a change in circumstance; allowing a lucky buyer to put their own personal touch on this amazing...

5.09 Hectares On City Outskirts

Lot 904 Catherine Street, Greenmount 4751

House 3 2 $450,000

5.09 hectare block with development potential pending council approval. Lowset brick 3 bedroom /2 bathroom home is ready and waiting to be renovated. 3 bay powered...

Expert: Why renters, home buyers may struggle

Matusik Property Insights director Michael Matusik.

What's next for the city's housing market

Massive seaside development of 3200 lots

DESIRABLE LIFESTYLE: The masterplan for the proposed Elliott Heads Estate.

"There's nothing else left along the coastline of Queensland now"

Potential home buyers punished for doing the 'right thing'

Should I go to university or buy a house?

50 more high rise buildings planned for Brisbane CBD

Height limits have been scrapped for Brisbane CBD

800,000 more people expected to work in city over next 20 years

New suburb in the crosshairs of Coast vandals

UNDER WRAPS: Graffiti on art installations at the entrance to the newly opened Bells Creek Arterial Road has been covered up.

Vandal rechristens Stockland as something less than complimentary

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!