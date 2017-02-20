Airlie send-off for Rufus tour

ON THEIR WAY: Rufus will wrap up their massive regional tour with a show at Magnums Hotel this month.

"IT'S been a series of pretty crazy things,” Rufus drummer James Hunt said of the band's success.

The ARIA award-winning electronic dance trio will hit Airlie Beach with a show at Magnums Hotel this month.

The alternative dance group from Sydney consists of Hunt, vocalist/guitarist Tyrone Lindqvist and keyboardist Jon George.

"We were all into similar music and strains of electronic music, like European electronic acts like Royksopp and Australian live dance acts like Cut Copy and The Presets, who were kind of the things at the time,” Hunt said.

"We were really inspired by that whole cross-spectrum of things and we kind of just made music ever since.

"The strongest thing that unites us is the artists we all agree on and relate to in a way. We can bond over these artists that we love.”

Coming together through mutual high school friends, the band formed in 2010 and steadily built a massive following in Australia, with both of their albums reaching the coveted number-one ranking.

"I definitely think it was pretty surprising,” Hunt said.

"When we started writing music we weren't doing it to be successful, it wasn't our end goal, we wanted to make something that we would want to listen to based on all the other music we were listening to and digesting at the time.

"It just kind of happened, it was a bit of a shock. Roll with it and we've done it ever since.

"I think that's been the best thing about it. We haven't come in with any predetermined expectations, we've done it because we love doing it and we still love doing it.”

The band has toured Europe and recently completed their first proper bus tour of the US, which Hunt described as "a crazy whirlwind”.

They've also performed at major festivals, including Coachella, Falls Festival and Splendour in the Grass.

"To be able to play them was a really special thing,” Hunt said.

"We are constantly setting little goals for ourselves and if we happen to achieve those goals, it's a really nice feeling.”

Hunt himself dropped out of a law degree after feeling he didn't have any passion for it.

"I was trying to discover a lot of new music at the time, by chance we started writing tunes together and by sheer luck it started to gain momentum,” he said.

"Then there was a sense of surprise that it was becoming a thing, that I could see it becoming a career and not just a hobby, which was really cool.”

The band will wrap up their Full Bloom regional tour with a massive send-off at Magnums.

IN FULL BLOOM

What: Rufus

When: Sunday, February 26, 5pm

Where: Magnums Hotel

Tickets: moshtix.com.au