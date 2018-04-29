Airlie shows up for Sunrise

A peloton of riders take a moment before setting off on their next leg of the 2018 Tour de Cure on Sunday morning at the Port of Airlie.

MEDIA, lycra and eager onlookers descended upon Port of Airlie Marina this morning to catch a glimpse of the glitz and glam of Sunrise's live weather crosses and to rally support for the 2018 Tour de Cure.

Weekend Sunrise weather reporter James Tobin and Sunrise sports presenter Mark Beretta were inundated by locals with many selfies snapped throughout the morning.

Behind the festivities was a purpose to raise awareness and rally funds for cancer research through the Tour de Cure event, by sharing stories of survivors to give an insight into what life during and after cancer is like for families.

Novelty cheques were presented by local riding legends Shona Russell and Janelle Eastwood; longtime sponsor Redback boots donated 50 pairs of boots to community volunteers that helped out post Cyclone Debbie and presented another impractically large cheque to the cause.

Mr Beretta said that the event was addictive and pulls those who get involved back every year, a big factor of that he said was the people you meet on the journey.

Due to injury Mr Beretta was unable to join the pelotons of his ninth Tour de Cure, but injury hasn't stopped him from getting behind the cause and enjoying the spoils of the Whitsunday region this time around.

"Yesterday I flew in a Russian military aircraft out in Bloomsbury and rode in a vintage Ford out in Proserpine with local legend Pete, I love aviation so that was an experience I really enjoyed.”

"I'm hoping to cycle back in with the riders on the last day of the tour, with a bit of luck and a lot of rehab.

"The money Tour de Cure raises bridges the gap between the government's funding for cancer and that's really important.”

A fan of the Whitsundays Mr Beretta said he frequents the region often and plans to come back very soon.

"I try and make it to the Whitsundays atleast once a year, we're actually coming back here in a few months for a holiday and will get out on the reef at the pontoon.”

Colleague Mr Tobin loves the region and credits the community for its resilience after Cyclone Debbie.

"As a weatherman I've visited a few times and seen it after Cyclone Debbie first hand, to see it now with the sun shining and with everything looking good is awesome,” he said.

"It's great to showcase these parts of Australia, Airlie is the gateway to the incredible Whitsunday Islands.”

The selflessness of all of the participants and volunteers is an aspect of the event that Mr Tobin credits for the event's infectious nature and holds a soft spot for the Whitsunday's local riders.

"Woody and Shona are two very loud voices in the group and we love them for it,” he said.

"They donated a $30000 cheque this morning, but were very quick to point out it was the community behind it, but we all know that their determination and efforts bring in the donations.”

"Woody and Shona are probably the loudest on the tour, but they've become the Whitsunday ambassadors and encompass the heart and soul of the region,” he said.

Mr Tobin is riding in he tour this year and has racked up many hours on the bikes in previous years, he admitted that the journey is not only physically, but mentally challenging as well.

"Cancer in general is an extremely emotionally challenging, not only for those fighting it, but the people helping them get through it,” he said.

"We heard a lady speak of her journey last night that had us all in tears; stories like young Connor's highlight how much of a tough slog it can be for the parents and children living the reality.”