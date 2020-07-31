Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An Airlie Beach woman had to be handcuffed before being taken to the police station. Photo: Trevor Veale
An Airlie Beach woman had to be handcuffed before being taken to the police station. Photo: Trevor Veale
Crime

Airlie woman resists arrest, repeatedly kicks police officer

Elyse Wurm
31st Jul 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN who barricaded herself behind a table and chairs to escape police then lashed out, kicking one of the cops multiple times in the leg.

Police were called to a Cannonvale property for a separate matter in July and after their investigations, they said Somjit Thestham had to leave the home.

But police prosecutor Senior Constable Sarah Rowe told Proserpine Magistrates Court this week that Thestham refused.

She then barricaded herself behind a table and chairs in the loungeroom to shield herself from police.

More stories:

Brazen thief swipes car, credit cards from holiday-makers

Woman thwarts lockdown rules at Bowen backpacker party

Police appeal to public about boat equipment theft

Sen-Constable Rowe said police then tried to physically remove the 30-year-old, but Thestham grabbed a chair and refused to let go.

When police prised the chair from her grasp, Thestham lashed out with her fists and feet before being taken to the ground.

The court heard that while she was on the ground, Thestham continued to thrash with her feet and kicked an officer multiple times, causing her pants to rip and torch to break.

She was handcuffed and removed by police.

Thestham pleaded guilty to one count each of assaulting and obstructing police.

Lawyer Peta Vernon said the mother-of two, who is originally from Thailand, didn’t make any excuses for her actions and was remorseful.

“She was upset about her family being torn apart,” Ms Vernon said.

The court heard Thestham is still living in Airlie Beach with her husband and children.

Magistrate James Morton told Thestham the whole situation could have been avoided.

“They’ve got to take you away, do you understand? So why put on a show?”, Mr Morton said.

“It’s an offence that could have had dire consequences but you didn’t kick anybody in the wrong places.”

Thestham was fined $200 and a conviction was recorded.

More Stories

airlie beach crime assault police crime obstruct police proserpine magistrates court somjit thestham
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        premium_icon Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News LOCAL news matters more than ever, that’s why we’re keen to ensure no one is left in the dark. CHECK OUT OUR LATEST OFFER

        Palaszczuk popular, but LNP leads poll race

        premium_icon Palaszczuk popular, but LNP leads poll race

        Politics LNP set to secure narrow victory in Qld’s October state election

        • 31st Jul 2020 5:15 AM
        • 2 RobertI3
        Airlie resort a lean, green eco-friendly machine

        premium_icon Airlie resort a lean, green eco-friendly machine

        Business Accommodation business celebrates new recognition for its long list of eco efforts.

        • 31st Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        300% spike: Woman collapses after huge wait for test

        premium_icon 300% spike: Woman collapses after huge wait for test

        News 300 per cent spike in COVID-19 testing after new cases revealed

        • 31st Jul 2020 4:59 AM
        • 1 Cyberman