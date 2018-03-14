Airlie's Extravaganza

AN EXTRAVAGANZA will celebrate everything St Patrick's Day at Paddy's Shenanigans this Saturday.

Enjoy a line-up of live music and entertainment from noon on the day, celebrating all things Irish for an action packed day full of green madness.

Duo The Bostocks and a full Irish fiddle band will start the live entertainment at 1pm and play until 5pm.

'Duff Man' will be making a special appearance.

Unfortunately not the buff American most know from the small screen, but that wouldn't be in the spirit of all things Irish.

Performer Mike Duff will instead take to the stage at 6pm and belt out tunes until 10pm.

The Bostocks will reclaim the stage and perform into the wee hours of Sunday morning.

Green Guinness, Magners and Kilkenny will all be on tap and served until the kegs run dry.

There will be plenty of giveaways throughout the day, courtesy of Guiness and Magners.

To curb the seediness most St Paddy's day revellers feel the next day, Paddy's Shenanigans is serving up a free sausage sizzle at 3pm on Saturday.

Paddy's Shenanigans is Airlie's favourite Irish Pub and a must on the country's own day.

Head down before 10pm for free entry and to avoid the line of keen party-goers that are sure to be sure keen to join the party.

Dress in your finest greens and Paddy's Day attire and head down to Paddy's Shenanigans for a jolly good time.

PADDY'S PARTY

WHAT: St Patrick's Day Extravaganza

WHEN: March 17, noon-3am

WHERE: Paddy's Shenanigans

COST: Free