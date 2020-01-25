Airlie’s festival up there with best in state

THE BIGGEST music event on Airlie Beach’s calendar has held its own against some of the best in the state after being nominated for the 2020 Queensland Music Awards.

Airlie Beach Festival of Music was one of 19 festivals selected to battle it out for the 2020 People’s Choice Festival of the Year.

Other nominations included FOMO festival and Caloundra Music Festival.

Promoter of Airlie Beach Festival of Music Gavin Butlin said the nomination demonstrated the success of the regional music scene and was happy the festival was included alongside bigger names.

“It puts us up there with the rest of the big festivals around the country and the state,” he said.

“Although we’re the biggest in the town, we’re only a small festival compared to other guys.

“The fact that they get 50,000 people and we get 5000 shows that just to be nominated is great.”

John Butler at the 2019 Airlie Beach Festival of Music. PHOTO: Andrew Pattinson / Vampp Photography

Last year’s festival saw big names John Williamson, John Butler and Yothu Yindi take the stage.

And Mr Butlin hoped this year’s line up would deliver even more top acts for its eighth year.

“We’re working on some bigger names and we’re always trying to make it bigger and better,” he said.

“We will have more new talent that no one has ever seen before.”

While headline acts would be sure to draw crowds, the festival also placed a focus on giving local talent a chance to take the stage.

Mr Butlin said a boom in social media marketing made it “nearly impossible” for smaller artists to land a spot on bigger festivals and hoped that the Airlie Beach Festival of Music would give them an opportunity to break into the music scene.

“We’ve had a lot of our bands that have gone on to win awards and support big bands which means the world to them,” he said.

“People from all over Australia come to the festival and in previous years people from across country have seen someone on stage, thought ‘oh wow, they’re great’ and then asked them to come and play.

“We’ve created a music family across Australia.”

You can vote for the Airlie Beach Festival of Music here.