Airlie's Golden Boat and tour

AWARD WINNING: Witness the best the Whitsundays has to offer with a Ocean Rafting tour. Contributed

NATIONAL success was achieved by Ocean Rafting when they won gold at the Australian Tourism Awards in Perth.

It is the second year in a row Ocean Rafting has won taken out the top spot in the highly contested category.

Nationally, their was strong competition for the category with six other Australian finalists, who had each individually achieved first place success in their relevant state awards.

Owners of Ocean Rafting Peter and Jan Claxton were ecstatic with their success on the evening and were honoured to be in the company of four other nominated Whitsunday tourism operators.

The couple credit their passionate staff for the amazing efforts they exert on a daily basis, for the Ocean Rafting's overall success and business reputation.

"Last year was definitely challenging due to the impacts of Cyclone Debbie on our natural environment, but the region has certainly bounced back and is returning to its former glory,” Mr Claxton said.

"We are so incredibly proud of this award, particularly after winning it two years in a row on a national level.

"As a team, we are consistently working hard to always be innovative and improve the operation and we will continue to invest in the business going forward.”

With over 20 years in the business, Ocean Rafting have gained exclusive access to anchor at Whitehaven Beach and Hill Inlet Beach offering almost incomparably memorable experiences.

Operating in the one of the most beautiful places in the world, with exclusive special permits allows Ocean Rafting to do what very few tour companies can.

"We have the opportunity to showcase one of Australia's most iconic beaches, Whitehaven Beach and Hill Inlet, on a daily basis,” Mr Claxton said.

Ocean Rafting operates two exciting fully guided, exhilarating day tour options, to some of the region's most desirable destinations.

Ocean Rafting is the sister company of Ocean Safari, based in Cape Tribulation - who won a silver award at the 2017 Queensland Tourism Awards in the Tour and Transport category as well.

The perfect end to what has been a big year of growth for Ocean Rafting, with the arrival of a sixth vessel, the order of a seventh and the company's 20th birthday celebrations in October 2017.