Airlie's new dentist

ALL SMILES: Dr Grace Lee of Airlie Family and Cosmetic Dental in the newly renovated clinic. Tamera Francis

AFTER 20 years in the profession with over two years in Airlie Beach, former owner and dentist of Airlie Beach Family and Cosmetic Dental Dr Ockert Fourie opted to retire due to a declining health.

Previous owner Dr Fourie said he'd like to thank his loyal clients for supporting him over the past two-and-a-half-years.

As always Dr Fourie wanted to ensure his patient's teeth were in the best hands and sold the business to Dr Grace Lee.

"Dr Lee is a caring, gentle and meticulous dentist who strives for perfection in the field of dentistry,” he said.

Dr Fourie and Dr Lee accompanied by previous employees of clinic have worked closely to ensure a smooth transition.

A former registered nurse Dr Lee decided to pursue a career as a dentist and now has 17 years experience in the healthcare sector.

"I strive to ensure that all of my patients are comfortable and well informed with all aspects of their dental health, I'm committed to providing conservative and predictable dental treatments,” she said.

The clinic now operates with extended trading hours of 8am-8pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with Saturday appointments available between 9am-2pm.

As a gesture to existing and new clients the clinic is offering check ups, fluoride treatment and dental x-rays at special rates, with bulk-billing on children's check ups and treatments if eligible under the Child Dental Benefit Scheme.

For more information or to familiarise yourself with the new dentist in town, contact the clinic on 4946 4199.