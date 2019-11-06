Airline cancels flights from Proserpine to major city

PROSERPINE to Sydney flights with Tigerair Australia will be cancelled early next year.

The Virgin Group - which Tigerair is part of - announced today (Wed June 6) that the airline would not continue the direct route from Whitsunday Coast Airport to Sydney from February 3 as part of a number of changes to its fleet and network.



The Proserpine to Sydney route, which had offered five flights a week between the two airports, was one of three Tigerair routes that were cut.



The others to receive the chop were the Brisbane to Darwin and Adelaide to Brisbane routes.



Direct flights from Proserpine to Sydney will continue to be available with Jetstar.



Tourism Whitsundays chief executive officer Tash Wheeler said "it was a shame" that the region was losing one of its direct flights to Sydney.



"It is disappointing when we have changes in aviation, however, the Sydney to Whitsunday Coast route is performing positively, with Tiger's cancellation I'm sure this will be an opportunity for another airline to snap up this route," she said.



"We still have Jetstar flying direct into Whitsunday Coast and Jetstar, Qantas and Virgin flying direct into Hamilton Island. I'm hopeful it won't impact the area adversely."



Whitsunday Regional Council airports and commercial infrastructure general manager Brian Joiner said Tigerair would be returning aircraft to lessors as part of the cost-saving measures and this meant some routes would be cut.



"While we are disappointed with the decision made by Tigerair… it is important to remember this is not a reflection on the Whitsunday region," he said.



"Virgin Australia has reconfirmed its regular weekly flight schedule in and out of the Whitsundays and we will continue to work together on opportunities for potential expansion of services in the future."



Customers booked to travel on the cancelled Tigerair services from February 2020 onwards will be notified by the airline and will be reallocated onto other same day services where possible.

