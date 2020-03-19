Airline cuts all flights to Mackay, Hamilton Island

SHUTDOWN: Flights to Mackay and the Whitsundays have been slashed.

FLIGHTS to and from Mackay have been slashed as airlines move to cut costs in the wake of coronavirus.

Jetstar has cut all flights to Hamilton Island and Mackay while Qantas has reduced the number of services it will run.

The Qantas Group, which operates both airlines released its revised flight offerings today.

Qantas will run only 21 return services per week between Mackay and Brisbane until end of May.

This is down from its previous 32.

The "milk run" between Townsville and Rockhampton that stops in Mackay has been cut to seven return services.

These cuts will come into play from March 29 a Qantas Group spokesman said.

A Jetstar spokesman said all flights to and from Mackay and Hamilton Island would be suspended between April 1 and May 31.

He said it was part of the airline's move to "maintain connectivity" across the country as it slashed 70 per cent of its domestic flights.

A Virgin Australia spokeswoman said the company would make an announcement regarding their domestic flight capacity this afternoon.

It is understood the announcement would clarify if flights to the greater Mackay region would be impacted.

A Mackay Airport spokesperson said passenger demand had an impact on the number of people flying and travelling through Mackay Airport.

"This is beyond the control of airlines and airports and the government restrictions that have been put in place, are to protect the health and safety of our community," they said.

"The reductions to flights announced by Qantas and Virgin Australia are coming into effect over the next week or so but, we are already seeing decline in passenger numbers.

"Our focus at present is maintaining the health and safety of our people and everyone travelling through the airport."

The spokesperson said the coronavirus pandemic was having an impact on companies across the airport industry.

"We are working with them to keep people in jobs," they said.

"Mackay Airport will continue to remain open, as we are an important lifeline for passengers, freight, patient transport and connecting communities across the region."

Flight schedules between Rockhampton, Gladstone, Emerald and Brisbane are also under review as Qantaslink announces sweeping changes to its network amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Brisbane to Bundaberg flights will drop back to 12 return services per week, Hamiton Island and Hervey Bay will drop back to seven return services per week to Brisbane, as will Longreach via Barcaldine and Blackall.

There will only be 23 return services per week between Moranbah and Brisbane.

Roma customers will only be able to Brisbane and back 19 times per week and Charleville and Newcastle will have four and 12 return services per week to Brisbane respectively.