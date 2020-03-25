Airline grounds flights into Whitsundays

Virgin Australia announced it would temporarily suspend services to 19 destinations across the country, including Hamilton Island Airport and Whitsunday Coast Airport.

Virgin Australia announced it would temporarily suspend services to 19 destinations across the country, including Hamilton Island Airport and Whitsunday Coast Airport.

TRAVELLERS have just two days before a major airline stops all flights in and out of the Whitsundays.

Today Virgin Australia announced it would temporarily suspend services to 19 destinations across the country, including Hamilton Island Airport and Whitsunday Coast Airport.

Starting at midnight March 27, the flight ban will suspend all flights for 11 weeks, until June 14.

Flights will continue into Mackay airport at this stage.

All Tigerair Australia flights have also been suspended, effective immediately.

It comes as the airline slashes flights around Australia and reduces its domestic capacity by 90 per cent.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused chaos for the nation’s airlines. Virgin Australia has announced it will reduce its domestic capacity by 90 per cent. Photo: Annette Dew

Airline cuts all flights to Mackay, Hamilton Island

Mackay Airport reacts to coronavirus flight

CORONAVIRUS: Hamilton Island forced to make big call

Essential services, critical freight and logistics will continue to be transported, as the airline assures residents it would continue to operate near daily services to 17 Australian destinations.

The latest announcement is an escalation of last week’s announcement, which resulted in flights from Sydney and Melbourne to Hamilton Island being suspended.

Guests who have booked flights between now and June 30 are encouraged to contact the Virgin Australia customer care hub at virginaustralia.com.

“Virgin Australia and Tigerair Australia guests who are booked to travel between now and March 31, 2020 are being provided flexibility to change their flight to a Virgin Australia service departing on or before March 27, with change fees and fare difference waived,” the company said.