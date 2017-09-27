Airline rip-offs leave fans fuming

DAWSON MP George Christensen has accused Qantas of being a "greedy” company and recommends using alternative carriers where possible in the wake of grand final price gouging.

His comments were made this week after irate footy fans drew attention to a price hike on Jetstar flights leaving the Whitsundays and Mackay following a win by the North Queensland Cowboys on Saturday night.

Jetstar flights leaving the Whitsunday Coast Airport on Friday are going for $688 and $718 one-way, while Virgin is selling them at $462.

Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan said airlines were taking advantage of north Queensland fans.

"Airlines are ripping off customers in north Queensland again, after our brave Cowboys qualified for another NRL grand final,” he said.

"Fair dinkum, they are like leaches sucking the blood out of my fellow North Queenslanders.

"What is happening is completely unfair and unjustified and hence... I have written to the ACCC and called on them to investigate.”

Mr Christensen agreed an investigation by the ACCC needed to be considered, though he didn't believe the airlines had done anything illegal.

"A Proserpine fellow has complained to me about a $630 airfare from Sydney and we will look at referring it on to the ACCC,” he said.

"I can't sit here and say they did anything illegal - at the very least it's unethical.

"(Qantas/Jetstar) are a very greedy company and as a result I fly sparingly with Qantas and if people are aggrieved by them doing that, then I would say look at another airline rather than Jetstar or Qantas,” Mr Christensen said.