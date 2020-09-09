Airline shuts down Whitsunday COVID breach claim

Passengers wearing face masks are seen as they disembark a fight, at Sydney Airport. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Bianca De Marchi

JETSTAR has shut down suggestions of a COVID-19 "cover up" involving a Melbourne- based crew at Whitsunday Coast Airport.

Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan flagged the issue in a question on notice to State Parliament on Tuesday, saying there had been a "reported breach of COVID-19 laws".

It centred around a grounded Melbourne-based Jetstar crew which Mr Costigan said left the airport to stay in overnight accommodation in the Whitsundays on August 25.

"Is the Deputy Premier and Minister for Health and Ambulance Services able to confirm that the reported breach has substance?" Mr Costigan asked Steven Miles.

"And if so, why has the breach not been publicly notified by the airport's owner, the Whitsunday Regional Council or the Palaszczuk Labor Government?"

In a statement, the Whitsunday MP said the report was "one helluva cover up" if proved to be true.

But a Jetstar spokeswoman said there had been no breach of Queensland Government laws involving its crew at the Whitsunday Coast Airport.

"Our crew followed the strict COVID-safe protocols outlined in the Queensland Border Restrictions Direction, which allows them to overnight in a nominated crew hotel if required," the spokeswoman said.

"In this situation, the crew didn't end up overnighting in Proserpine as another aircraft en route to Brisbane from Cairns picked them up and returned them to Brisbane."

Airline crew can travel directly from the airport to a nominated premises via a company provided vehicle under the Queensland Border Restrictions Direction.

In a statement, Whitsunday Regional Council said any airline crew that leave the airport always had necessary exemption approvals which were routinely checked by police and Queensland Health officers.

"The Whitsunday Coast Airport has implemented extra measures during the pandemic to ensure the safety of our community is a priority including thermal imaging scanning of all visiting flights," the council said.

Dr Miles and Queensland Health were contacted for comment.