Airport boss says arrivals up despite reduced flights

Tigerair flights direct from Brisbane to the Whitsundays were suspended in February. Inge Hansen

GENERAL Manager of Whitsunday Airports and Commercial Infrastructure Brian Joiner said this week that despite Tigerair suspending their Brisbane flights, passenger numbers for the first five months of this year were still higher than the first five months of last year.

Mr Joiner said that for the first five months of this year, numbers had reached 186,537, while for the same period last year numbers stood at 140,486.

Based on current forecasts, he said, passenger numbers for the whole of this year were expected to be 10-15 per cent higher than 2017.

He said a business case for the Cairns route had been discussed with several airlines.

"Although it was received positively, the airlines all have issues with aircraft availability and pilot numbers. Discussions are ongoing in regards to this route development.”

In relation to the suspension of flights from the Whitsunday Coast Airport to Brisbane in February, a Tigerair spokesperson said the airline did not have plans to reinstate the Brisbane-Whitsunday services, but would continue to monitor the route.

"Tigerair currently operates six return services per week to the Whitsundays from Sydney and we are proud to provide affordable and reliable services to the Whitsunday community,” she said.

In February this year, Tourism Minister Kate Jones said Tigerair's announcement was "a bit of a kick in the guts” for the region battling to recover from Cyclone Debbie.