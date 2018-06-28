Menu
Login
Tigerair flights direct from Brisbane to the Whitsundays were suspended in February.
Tigerair flights direct from Brisbane to the Whitsundays were suspended in February. Inge Hansen
News

Airport boss says arrivals up despite reduced flights

by Louise Shannon
28th Jun 2018 9:12 AM

GENERAL Manager of Whitsunday Airports and Commercial Infrastructure Brian Joiner said this week that despite Tigerair suspending their Brisbane flights, passenger numbers for the first five months of this year were still higher than the first five months of last year.

Mr Joiner said that for the first five months of this year, numbers had reached 186,537, while for the same period last year numbers stood at 140,486.

Based on current forecasts, he said, passenger numbers for the whole of this year were expected to be 10-15 per cent higher than 2017.

He said a business case for the Cairns route had been discussed with several airlines.

"Although it was received positively, the airlines all have issues with aircraft availability and pilot numbers. Discussions are ongoing in regards to this route development.”

In relation to the suspension of flights from the Whitsunday Coast Airport to Brisbane in February, a Tigerair spokesperson said the airline did not have plans to reinstate the Brisbane-Whitsunday services, but would continue to monitor the route.

"Tigerair currently operates six return services per week to the Whitsundays from Sydney and we are proud to provide affordable and reliable services to the Whitsunday community,” she said.

In February this year, Tourism Minister Kate Jones said Tigerair's announcement was "a bit of a kick in the guts” for the region battling to recover from Cyclone Debbie.

airlie beach tigerair australia whitsunday coast airport whitsunday regional council whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Airlie business hopeful a 'quite' phase is short-lived

    Airlie business hopeful a 'quite' phase is short-lived

    News Whitsunday Chamber of Commerce president Allan Milostic said the current downturn was a result of Cyclone Debbie devastating short-term tourism prospects.

    Adventure of a lifetime departs from Whitsunday Airport

    Adventure of a lifetime departs from Whitsunday Airport

    News "Do it for Dolly” from high above

    End of bulk billing has a ripple effect

    End of bulk billing has a ripple effect

    News Ms Woods said bulk billing "definitely needs to come back”.

    Dedication pays dividend

    Dedication pays dividend

    News Five locals awarded Taekwondo black belts

    Local Partners