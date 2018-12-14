Airport could close if water covers roads

Whitsunday Coast Airport is open, but has announced it will close if water covers roads to the facility.

WHITSUNDAY Coast Airport is still operating as normal, but that could change in coming days if water covers the highway and it becomes inaccessible.

In a statement posted to its Facebook page, Whitsunday Coast Airport said there had been plenty on enquiries about arriving and departing flights with wet weather forecast for the weekend.

"Please note that today's flights are currently scheduled to operate normally,” the statement said.

"Whitsunday Coast Airport will remain open while it is accessible by road, however airlines may choose not to operate their flights due to the weather conditions.

"In the instance that the terminal becomes inaccessible due to water over the highway, it will be closed.

"We would like to remind you to never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it!”

The status of your flight can be viewed at http://www.whitsundaycoastairport.com.au/

For information on your flight, you can also contact the airlines directly or search for your flight at:

Jetstar: https://booknow.jetstar.com/FlifoSearch.aspx

Tigerair: https://flightstatus.tigerair.com.au/

Virgin Australia: https://www.virginaustralia.com/au/en/ (use the flight status tab).

For the latest road closure information during a heavy rainfall event, residents should refer to https://qldtraffic.qld.gov.au/