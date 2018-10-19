Airport mural features giant snake and marine life

NEW LOOK: The winning design by Nicky Bidju Pryor will be painted on the front entrance of Whitsunday Coast Airport at Proserpine.

VISITORS to Whitsunday Coast Airport will soon be greeted by a vibrant splash of colour, with the contract for a mural on the front entrance awarded recently.

Nicky Bidju Pryor won a competition to paint a 24m mural across the front facade of the airport.

His design depicts the sacred story of the Juru people of the Birri Gubba Nation.

Mr Pryor said his work told the story of Gubulla Munda (the giant carpet snake) and how it created the land and the islands and the animals in the ocean around the islands and the reef.

It also has a beaches and oceans theme, to show what people will see in the Whitsundays.

Marine life such as a turtle, manta ray, whale, barramundi and dolphin, are all depicted, as are palm trees on an island.

While Mr Pryor lives in Townsville, he is a Juru traditional owner in the Bowen area.

His grandfather was taken from this area to Palm Island as part of the Stolen Generation.

Work on the Whitsunday Coast Airport mural is expected to start in late November or early December and will take around two weeks to complete. During that time, visitors will be able to watch Mr Pryor as his work takes shape.

Whitsunday Regional Council Whitsunday Airports general manager Brian Joiner said having an indigenous art mural was a way of involving traditional owners of the land and strengthening ties with them.

He also said the mural would brighten up the airport.

"It will break down the monotony of the airport and give visitors something to look at and give locals something to be proud of.”