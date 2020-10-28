Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Airport strip-search scandal worsens

by Jade Gailberger
28th Oct 2020 9:20 AM

 

Eighteen women on a Qatar flight from Doha to Sydney were subjected to "grossly disturbing" physical examinations.

Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne gave the updated figure during a Senate estimates hearing on Wednesday.

Senator Payne also revealed that passengers on 10 aircraft in Doha that day were subjected to the search, after a premature baby was found in a bathroom at the airport.

A Department of Foreign Affairs official, who was among women affected but not searched, was the first to raise the alarm with Australian authorities shortly after the incident occurred on October 2.

Officials are seeking to clarify the number of Australia women that were physically examined.

Senator Payne on Monday said it was a "grossly disturbing, offensive, concerning set of events".

"We have made our views very clear to the Qatari authorities on this matter," she said.

Labor Senator Penny Wong grilled the minister over her communication with Qatari authorities, including her counterpart.

 

Originally published as Airport strip-search scandal worsens

More Stories

aviation doha genital search qatar airways sydney travel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        13 major items set to be discussed at council meeting today

        Premium Content 13 major items set to be discussed at council meeting today

        Council News Approval for 192-bed camp, a long-awaited Bowen housing estate, ratepayers’ debt and more on the agenda.

        Developments could freeze as rentals reach historic lows

        Premium Content Developments could freeze as rentals reach historic lows

        Property Whitsunday rental vacancies have dipped below 1 per cent, putting the future of big...

        Car rolls over man’s legs in Whitsundays

        Premium Content Car rolls over man’s legs in Whitsundays

        News The 62 year old has been taken to hospital but his injuries are not life...