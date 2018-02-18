Menu
Airshow to be part of runway dinner

DONE DEAL: Paul Bennett and airport owner Ross Armstrong shake hands over the new airshow deal for next year.
by Jessica Lamb

WHITSUNDAY Airport has a new partnership for next year's Whitsunday Airport Shute Harbour Airshow Airlie Beach 2019.

Paul Bennett has joined forces with the local airport to bring 13 rare and interesting planes to the Whitsundays to coincide with the annual Whitsunday Airport Runway Dinner on June 23.

Whitsunday Airport manager Lee Holloway said the airport's new owners had committed to hold an air show every two years and even though there will be no official show this year, the event will be one not to miss.

There will be live music from Saia Latu, jumping castles and face painting, and the taxiway will be full of food vendors where members of the public can pick their favourites and take a seat back on the runway.

For those who like VIP treatment, tickets will include a six course dinner catered by Fish Dvine.

"We would love more locals to come to this event,” Ms Holloway said.

"Our aim is to one day have the longest dinner table in Australia spanning the runway.”

Mr Bennett said he was thrilled to announce the new partnership with Whitsunday Airport Shute Harbour.

"The airport is such a fantastic, hospitable place and we always enjoy visiting - you just can't beat the incredible scenery of the Whitsundays,” he said on Facebook.

"Very much looking forward to working with the talented team there who are equally as enthusiastic about boosting aviation as we are.”

For more information contact the Whitsunday Airport.

