Alarm bells ring at the death of local bulk billing

CALLS for more doctors in the Whitsundays are being made amid concerns about GP shortages in the region.

Some community sectors have highlighted fears that since the last doctor's centre to process bulk billing came to and end recently, many locals will choose to forgo costly GP appointments to "make ends meet”.

Rural Doctors Association of Queensland head Konrad Kangru - who, along with other doctors from the Whitsundays, attended a doctors' forum in Mackay with Member for Dawson George Christensen - said standard consultation fees in the region were about $70-75 with a government rebate of about $37.

"What we've been encouraging is that the government does need to increase that - and dramatically - if it wants to see a return to bulk billing,” Dr Kangru said.

"We still trying to look after concession card holders and young children and people with complicated or chronic care requirements.

"None of us want to see people putting health care as a lower priority.”

Dr Kangru said people who couldn't afford health care should talk to Centrelink about a Health Care Card.

He believed the end of bulk billing meant people were "tending to overlook preventative health care” which was a concern as most health issues were more easily treated if dealt with early "rather than waiting for a catastrophic event to arise”.

"We certainly try to make people prioritise their health care - it's not really a discretionary item you put aside for another time.”

He said there was a shortage of doctors in the region, although Australia was producing more medical graduates than ever.

"We have a workforce distribution problem where people are reluctant to come to rural or regional areas,” Dr Kangru said.

Mr Christensen

said doctor shortages were a problem for the Whitsundays.

"We need to get more doctors into the Whitsundays,” he said.

"Many of the doctors reported advertising for years on end to get doctors, and they couldn't get them.

"It's a difficult area where we are reliant on people's decision-making, that is, someone choosing to work in the Whitsundays: We can't force them.”