Alarming behaviour results in fine

SUSPICIOUS and alarming behaviour in the Airlie Beach Main Street has landed a 46-year-old kitchen hand with a fine for public nuisance.

Proserpine Magistrates Court was told, on Monday, how Jeremy Dion Monson entered McDonald’s, in Airlie Beach, at about 8.30pm on February 14, and appeared to be intoxicated and unsteady on his feet.

“Seated in the restaurant was a 15-year-old girl looking after her two younger brothers,” Police Prosecutor Senior Sergeant Jay Merchant said.

“The defendant followed the girl and acted in a disorderly manner, asking if she wanted to go with him.

“The defendant stumbled, and she felt unsafe, and staff observed this and asked the defendant to leave the premises but he said he hadn’t done anything wrong.

“He then walked outside and ranted at the worker, calling her a bitch. Diners looked over and saw him blocking the doorway. He was arrested and taken to the watch house.”

Monson, who was self-represented, pleaded guilty to public nuisance, saying it had been a big day.

“I just knocked off work at lunchtime, it was hot weather and I’d had enough to drink and I’d had a big day and I hadn’t eaten,” Monson, a kitchen hand, said.

“I was drinking heavy beer – I normally drink mid-strength - and I probably had about a dozen beers. I don’t remember doing it.”

Magistrate James Morton said Monson’s behaviour was ‘very suspicious and alarming’ and fined him $350 with no conviction recorded.

“You were following a young girl around McDonald’s and when asked to leave, you give them abuse,” he said.

“You poured the beers down your own throat and went on a prowling exercise.

“You have no criminal history - and I hope you don’t start - but it’s concerning. If you have a problem with alcohol you need to get assistance.

“This kind of activity is not acceptable – the community does not want people preying on kids. She’s there having a good time with her siblings – she doesn’t need a drunken fool like you asking her where she lives.

“I’ve given you the opportunity to walk out of here with no conviction and a fine.”