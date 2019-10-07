Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Liberal MP Tim Wilson says he's inspired by the movement in Hong Kong, with protests against Beijing nearing the five-month mark.
Liberal MP Tim Wilson says he's inspired by the movement in Hong Kong, with protests against Beijing nearing the five-month mark.
Politics

Albanese blasts Liberal MP in Hong Kong protest

by Rebecca Gredley
7th Oct 2019 11:41 AM

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese has blasted a federal government backbencher who has marched alongside pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.

Liberal MP Tim Wilson says he's inspired by the movement in the territory, with protests against Beijing nearing the five-month mark.

Mr Albanese says the coalition backbencher is always focused on himself.

"I don't give him a lot of thought, frankly, and nor do his colleagues," the Labor leader told reporters in Brisbane on Monday.

"I think that Tim Wilson's opinion of himself differs from that of his colleagues, and certainly of me."

The Victorian MP - who is in Hong Kong during federal parliament's break - says the protesters understand their future is at stake.

"They're on the front line of a contest between competing world views and have picked liberal democracy -- and as a liberal democrat, it's hard not to be inspired by that," he tweeted.

But Mr Wilson, Australia's former human rights commissioner, has been accused of hypocrisy after a 2011 tweet resurfaced where he suggested Occupy Melbourne protesters should be water-cannoned.

"If Tim Wilson could get a run standing in front of the water canons, he would," Mr Albanese said.

More Stories

alp anthony albanese hong kong protests liberals tim wilson

Top Stories

    Champagne and celebrations for the empowerment of women

    premium_icon Champagne and celebrations for the empowerment of women

    News Zonta is known around the Whitsundays for making a positive impact and an event let them give back to the community.

    Why 2000+ tourists will descend to the Whitsundays today

    premium_icon Why 2000+ tourists will descend to the Whitsundays today

    News The tourists are expected to pump thousands into the Whitsunday economy

    Man caught with drug deposit in unusual place

    premium_icon Man caught with drug deposit in unusual place

    Crime Drug charges send Bowen man to court.

    It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    premium_icon It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    News Our cheapest deal is back offering the best journalism and rewards