Aldi mums react to virus ‘madness’

ALDI mums have been left furious as stores are ransacked of groceries and pantry staples, making it difficult to feed their families.

Social media has been flooded with images of empty supermarket shelves the last few days as people begin to "panic buy" amid the global coronavirus outbreak.

Now outraged customers are venting their fury at the shortage of toilet paper, toothpaste, baby milk formula as well as other essential childcare items such as nappies, wipes and hand sanitisers being experienced in Australian retail chains Coles, Woolworths and Aldi.

In the Aldi Mums Facebook group one woman simply asked "What is wrong with people?" as she uploaded two images of empty shelves.

It showed an entire row of missing napkins and other household goods.

"Panic buying causes hysteria. People who really need these products won't be able to get them because of this madness," she wrote.

Hundreds of members commented on her post, agreeing that the reaction to the virus is "just ridiculous" and "insane".

"I have seen so many posts like this today. It's outrageous," one woman said.

"Panic buying happens every time there's major illness or weather disaster people are just panic freaks," said another.

"Bloody nuts and stupid," a third said.

Others explained their local Woolies and Coles were also experiencing the same problem, while some said it was "normal".

"My Aldi is like that every Sunday after 3pm and has been for ages. Gets annoying sometimes," one woman said.

Coles Neutral Bay. No toilet paper for you! That 'alert but not alarmed' message really cutting through...

"Our Aldi is fine. Shelves are full. I know it's a serious matter but it's not something to go nuts about."

An Aldi spokesperson told news.com.au it is "monitoring the situation like all responsible retailers".

On Monday night, AFL WAG Rebecca Judd also took to Instagram to share a story with her nearly one million followers of empty toilet paper shelves at her local Coles.

"Guys, for real. This is the Brighton Coles and there's no toilet paper," the mother-of-four said.

She then zoomed in on a tiny section on one shelf that stocked just a few packs of toilet paper.

"There's a bit left so I'm grabbing it all, just down there," she said. "That's it, that's where the toilet paper usually lives."

"Oh, my God. Imagine not having any toilet paper. Far out," the 37-year-old continued.

Judd then shared an image of three packs of toilet paper she bought, adding, "People were stocking up on toothpaste and long life milk too."

Extreme "panic buying" has been sweeping Australian supermarkets for the last few days as people rush to stock up in a bid to protect themselves from the deadly COVID-19 virus.

The lack of baby products has left many parents worried, with one woman saying: "For us this is a major a concern as our 3yr old has an immune deficiency and the Coronavirus would kill him."

Woolworths confirmed the situation to news.com.au - explaining there was a an "increased demand for baby care products over the weekend, which led to temporary stock shortages across some of our stores".

"We have good stock levels to draw on in our distribution centres and our teams have been working hard to replenish products as quickly as possible," the spokesman added.

"We apologise to customers for the inconvenience and thank them for their patience."

Coles, however, have urged shoppers not to worry, reassuring any concerned shoppers they are increasing deliveries on popular products.

"Coles has increased the number of deliveries to stores this week to improve availability on popular products, such as long-life pantry staples and healthcare items," a spokesman told news.com.au.

"Coles is committed to ensuring our customers have access to infant formula."

I went shopping this morning & if Coles in Coburg is anything to go by, there is much #PandemicPreparedness shopping going on. I saw a woman fill a trolley sky-high with Detol wipes & nappies.

People are so terrified of the Corona Virus that all of the supermarkets near me in a 5 mile radius are legit out of baby wipes but none of the schools are closed except for ONE community college here.

PANIC AROUND THE WORLD

Australia isn't the only country to be caught up in the "hysteria" of "panic buying".

Over in the US, a Costco store in Oregon also ran out of toilet supplies for the first time in its history.

There were also reports of long lines and "wild" scenes at stores in other parts of hard-hit coronavirus areas such as on the West Coast and in Hawaii.

Video footage obtained by the New York Post shows panicked purchasers - many of them wearing face masks - jammed into the Sunset Park warehouse, eagerly grabbing cases of bottled water in case they're forced to quarantine at home as the virus spreads in the US.

"The coronavirus has them panicked … they think the world is coming to an end," the store's manager, who would only give his name as Jerry, told The Post.

Jerry anticipated the store would rake in more than $US1 million ($A1.5 million) in sales over the weekend.

In the UK, the country's major supermarket and convenience chains Waitrose, Morrisons and the Co-op have also experienced demand for products such as cleaning goods and hand sanitisers.

“Everything is under control” — Trump



Panic buying ensues all over America. Empty shelves in #Costco from NY to SF.



Water, toilet paper, rice, meat ... all are disappearing fast#coronavirus #covid19 pic.twitter.com/ULdEeYbzme — CaliCali2000 (@CaliCali2000) March 1, 2020

"At this stage, supply chains have experienced disruption, but there is no evidence of significant disruption to food supplies. UK food and drink manufacturers have robust procedures in place," Ian Wright, the chief executive of the Food and Drink Federation, told The Guardian.

The situation is predicted to worsen as Australia recorded its first coronavirus fatality on Sunday morning when a man died in a Perth hospital.

The virus has now spread to 33 new countries in the past nine days - bringing the total number of affected countries to more than 60.

The world death toll is 3087, with the total global cases reaching 90,306 and 45,705 recovered as of Tuesday, according to Worldometers.