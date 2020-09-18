The supermarket giant is urging customers to discontinue use of a popular product which has been recalled over a potential choking hazard.

Aldi Australia has issued a product safety recall of the popular children's toy Jack 'N' Jill - Wooden Block Sets (Farm, Jungle and Ocean) over a potential choking hazard.

The item was sold at Aldi stores in the ACT, NSW, Queensland, South Australia, Victoria and Western Australia between June 10 and September 9 this year.

"Aldi takes product quality and safety seriously and wishes to advise all customers of a recall of the Jack 'N' Jill - Wooden Block Set," Aldi wrote on its Facebook page.

Aldi has issued a recall on the popular children’s blocks. Picture: Facebook/Aldi Australia

The German retailer added that small magnets may detach from the blocks and fall off, which poses a risk of injury to young children.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the products and return them to the nearest Aldi store for a full refund. We apologise for any inconvenience."

For further information please visit Product Safety Australia.

The products were sold as part of the store's weekly Special Buys deals, first hitting shelves on Wednesday June 10, priced at $19.99.

Originally published as Aldi recalls popular $20 Special Buys item