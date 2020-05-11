Alec Baldwin’s hilarious new Trump skit

Alec Baldwin once again reprised the role of President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live - but suggested it's the last time he'll don a red MAGA cap for the comedy show.

In the opening segment of SNL's season finale over the weekend, Baldwin's character gave the commencement speech for a group of high school students graduating over the video conferencing platform Zoom.

Cast member Kate McKinnon began the cold open by explaining she couldn't get the class's preferred speakers of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama.

She said she couldn't get the class's next five choices, either, telling the class: "So I moved on to your eighth choice, receiving one vote, President Donald Trump."

"Congratulations to the class of COVID-19," Baldwin, playing Trump, said, adding he was honoured to be their "valedictator."

"But today's not about me, it's about you."

"Although I should spend a little time on me first because I've been treated very poorly, even worse than they treated Lincoln," he said, referencing Trump recently saying he was treated worse than President Abraham Lincoln - who was assassinated.

Baldwin tells the graduating class he's excited for them to in the future take jobs like "grocery store bouncer," "porch pirate," and "amateur nurse."

Alec Baldwin played Trump as a detergent-chugging ‘valedictator.’



"I'm going to make sure colleges are open in the fall," he said. "Online college is a scam, and I should know. My online college was ranked No. 1 craziest scam by US News every year it was open."

Baldwin continued on to giving advice to the students: "Surround yourself with the worst people you can find so that way you'll always shine."

"If you don't understand something, just call it stupid, and live everyday like it's your last because we're going to let this virus run wild."

"Reach for the stars because if you're a star, they'll let you do it."

Then, in a rare move for SNL performers, Baldwin broke character as Trump - and addressed the at-home audience as himself.

Wearing his red Make America Great Again hat, Baldwin said: "Taped from my home, one last time, it's Saturday night."

It's unclear whether Baldwin said the "last time," considering it was the season finale, or whether it would be his late time reprising his role as Trump.

Baldwin has been vocal about how much he doesn't enjoy playing Trump on SNL.

He said during a June 2019 interview: "I don't want to do it anymore."

"I don't think it's doing anything. It's not doing anything good or bad for him," Baldwin said, adding Trump "likes any attention he gets."

He said that sometimes, while in his SNL dressing room, he would "hope a meteor hits this building and it kills me."

