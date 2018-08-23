Menu
Login
Alex Reuben McEwan has been found guilty of murder.
Alex Reuben McEwan has been found guilty of murder.
News

Man found guilty of murdering Korean student

by Warren Barnsley, AAP
23rd Aug 2018 10:59 AM

A MAN who bashed a Korean woman to death near Brisbane's CBD in 2013 has been found guilty of murder.

Alex Reuben McEwan admitted killing Eunji Ban in November 2013 but pleaded not guilty to murder on mental health grounds.

On Thursday, members of her family hugged and cried after a Brisbane Supreme Court jury found McEwan guilty, rejecting his defence that his schizophrenia left him unable to control his actions.

 

Korean woman Eunji Ban was murdered five years ago.
Korean woman Eunji Ban was murdered five years ago.

 

Alex Reuben McEwan was jailed for murder today.
Alex Reuben McEwan was jailed for murder today.

 

McEwan claimed he was possessed by a demon when he attacked Ms Ban near her Roma Street Parklands unit in the early hours of the morning.

He dragged her body up stairs to the nearby Wickham Park and dumped it by a tree.

McEwan, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia after his arrest, told the court he tried but could not prevent himself from attacking Ms Ban.

However, three psychiatrists gave evidence during the trial that they did not believe McEwan was suffering the effects of schizophrenia at the time of the killing.

McEwan will be sentenced today.

alex mcewan editors picks eunji ban guilty verdict koeran student murder

Top Stories

    Truck roll over on Shute Harbour Rd

    Truck roll over on Shute Harbour Rd

    News EMERGENCY crews were called to a truck roll-over and collision on Shute Harbour Rd near Flametree Caravan Park at 11.50am this morning.

    Finnish friends take in Whitehaven

    Finnish friends take in Whitehaven

    News Finnish friends take in Whitehaven Beach.

    Residents urged to take advantage of home improvement grants

    Residents urged to take advantage of home improvement grants

    News Residents urged to take advantage of home improvement grants

    Local family gives hope to homeless with selfless act

    Local family gives hope to homeless with selfless act

    News Local family gives hope to homeless with selfless act

    Local Partners