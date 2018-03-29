Menu
Login
Sport

Alex McKinnon’s joyful news

Alex and Teigan McKinnon have shared news they are expecting their first child.
Alex and Teigan McKinnon have shared news they are expecting their first child.

FORMER NRL player Alex McKinnon is expecting a child with wife Teigan.

The 23-year-old revealed the news in an Instagram post with a picture showing the couple proudly displaying an ultrasound image and the caption: "Baby McKinnon coming soon."

The baby news comes less than six months after the pair married and McKinnon achieved his goal of standing at his own wedding.

Alex and Teigan were married in October in front of family and friends, with the groom fulfilling his promise to rise from his wheelchair on their wedding day.

The 22-year-old's promising rugby league career was cut short when he suffered a devastating spinal cord injury while playing for the Newcastle Knights in March 2014.

He was diagnosed a quadriplegic and proposed to Ms Power from his hospital bed just days after the devastating accident.

Alex and Teigan McKinnon at Sony Music in Sydney. Alex has signed with Sony, and will be out on the corporate speaking circuit.
Alex and Teigan McKinnon at Sony Music in Sydney. Alex has signed with Sony, and will be out on the corporate speaking circuit.

The couple's journey has been inspirational and harrowing, with Teigan supporting her husband though his rehabilitation over the past four years.

In an Instagram post shared at the same time as Alex's, Teigan said she was "overwhelmed with joy" to announce the impending arrival.

Baby McKinnon is due October this year.

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  alex mckinnon editors picks newcastle knights nrl

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Big reef fish on the chew at inner islands

Big reef fish on the chew at inner islands

THE coastal small rivers have been firing with great numbers of mangrove jack and mud crabs running after the rain.

Palm Bay Resort reflects on Cyclone Debbie

An aerial shot of Palm Bay Resort one year on from Cycloen Debbie.

Palm Bay Resort reflects on Cyclone Debbie.

Another luxury boat joins the Cumberland fleet

Cumberland Charter Yachts added a second Aquila 44 catamaran to their fleet this week.

Aquila 44 Takes the Whitsundays by storm.

Put in coma by post-cyclone illness

ROUGH SAILING: Tanya Bertram and Brett Young at Abell Point Marina in front of their yacht Haywire.

Brett Young weathered the storm, only for infection to strike.

Local Partners