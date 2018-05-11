Alex Perry wants to help empower Cannonvale with fashion

The Cannonvale Specsavers team have taken a 'spec selfie' to empower glasses wearers in the region to have fun with fashion and exude confidence.

The Cannonvale Specsavers team have taken a 'spec selfie' to empower glasses wearers in the region to have fun with fashion and exude confidence.

WHITSUNDAY locals celebrity designer Alex Perry wants to take you to Melbourne Fashion Week, after he styles and dresses you in a new wardrobe.

Mr Perry is encouraging locals to celebrate and own their individual 'spec style' with the #LoveGlasses campaign.

If you have what it takes glasses wearers can post a 'spec selfie' to Facebook or Instagram, making sure to tag @SpecsaversAustralia and #LoveGlasses.

The winner will flown to Melbourne Fashion Week, where Alex Perry will style them before a photo shoot, on top of a $1000 wardrobe and a years supply of designer glasses.

Specsavers Cannonvale co-owner Laura Goodridge said she would love to see Cannonvale put on the map for its 'spec style'.

"We see so many people every day who confidently rock their glasses and look amazing as they do it,” she said

"This is our time to celebrate them.”

To get in the spirit of things employees from Cannonvale Specsavers took their own 'spec selfie' to start things off.

Mr Perry said "#LoveGlasses is all about celebrating the individual style and confidence of those who wear glasses.”

"These days, there is so much variety in colours and frame shapes and it's all about individual taste,” he said.

"Glasses can be a true extension of your personality, so we can't wait to see all the stylish 'spec selfies' come in.

This season, glasses have been seen all over the catwalks and featured as the must have accessory on fashion runways.

Alex Perry believes that glasses are the ultimate accessory, "they can transform a look and really elevate an outfit”.

"Glasses can add another dimension to a person's style and this is what we are celebrating with #LoveGlasses.”

For more information on the initiative and campaign, visit www.specsavers.com.au/loveglasses.