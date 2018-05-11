Menu
Login
The Cannonvale Specsavers team have taken a 'spec selfie' to empower glasses wearers in the region to have fun with fashion and exude confidence.
The Cannonvale Specsavers team have taken a 'spec selfie' to empower glasses wearers in the region to have fun with fashion and exude confidence.
News

Alex Perry wants to help empower Cannonvale with fashion

tamera francis
by
11th May 2018 4:36 PM

WHITSUNDAY locals celebrity designer Alex Perry wants to take you to Melbourne Fashion Week, after he styles and dresses you in a new wardrobe.

Mr Perry is encouraging locals to celebrate and own their individual 'spec style' with the #LoveGlasses campaign.

If you have what it takes glasses wearers can post a 'spec selfie' to Facebook or Instagram, making sure to tag @SpecsaversAustralia and #LoveGlasses.

The winner will flown to Melbourne Fashion Week, where Alex Perry will style them before a photo shoot, on top of a $1000 wardrobe and a years supply of designer glasses.

Specsavers Cannonvale co-owner Laura Goodridge said she would love to see Cannonvale put on the map for its 'spec style'.

"We see so many people every day who confidently rock their glasses and look amazing as they do it,” she said

"This is our time to celebrate them.”

To get in the spirit of things employees from Cannonvale Specsavers took their own 'spec selfie' to start things off.

Mr Perry said "#LoveGlasses is all about celebrating the individual style and confidence of those who wear glasses.”

"These days, there is so much variety in colours and frame shapes and it's all about individual taste,” he said.

"Glasses can be a true extension of your personality, so we can't wait to see all the stylish 'spec selfies' come in.

This season, glasses have been seen all over the catwalks and featured as the must have accessory on fashion runways.　

Alex Perry believes that glasses are the ultimate accessory, "they can transform a look and really elevate an outfit”.

"Glasses can add another dimension to a person's style and this is what we are celebrating with #LoveGlasses.”

For more information on the initiative and campaign, visit www.specsavers.com.au/loveglasses.

alex perry cannonvale fashion specsavers specsavers cannonvale whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Jetty demo at Shute Harbour marks an end of an era

    Jetty demo at Shute Harbour marks an end of an era

    News THE operation of a crane at Shute Harbour heralded the end of an era when it moved on the last remaining building at the former ferry terminal on Friday.

    Prepare to dine with the mayor in the name of charity

    Prepare to dine with the mayor in the name of charity

    News Wine and dine with Mayor Andrew Willcox.

    Merewyn Wright elected for Rotary Governor

    Merewyn Wright elected for Rotary Governor

    News Travel, social media and empowerment await the retired teacher.

    Latin vibes on the beach

    Latin vibes on the beach

    News Latin Madness's last Festival in Airlie Beach.

    Local Partners