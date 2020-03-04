ALH Group to take over Queens Beach Hotel

REWARD: Queens Beach Hotel owners say the best reward is hearing customers say they'll be missed.

AFTER four years and three months, Bowen’s Queens Beach Hotel has been sold to ALH Group and will be farewelling current owners Ryan and Bec Dopper, who say the biggest reward of all is hearing their customers say it won’t be the same without them.

Mr Dopper said the decision came “a lot sooner than expected” when ALH Group made them an offer for the business.

“It’s overwhelming, I feel that we’ve made quite a big impact on Bowen in our four and a bit years,” he said.

ALH Group operate more than 300 licensed venues across Australia including Magnums in Airlie Beach, with Mr Ryan saying that the change in ownership could be a benefit to the community.

“I may be biased as an independent business owner but sometimes in order for things to evolve, big companies do need to come in to fund and support things to happen in small towns,” he said.

Before moving to Bowen just over four years ago, Mr and Mrs Dopper owned a pub in Victoria and when the opportunity arose to buy the Queens Beach Hotel “it was too good not to give it a crack.”

ALH Group operations manager Jamie Robinson said the new team was excited to take on the new premises.

“We are excited to be coming into Bowen and getting to be a part of the community,” he said.

The official settlement is set to be made on Monday, March 9, Mr Ryan said they were disappointed they weren’t able to “hang around longer” but they were looking at the offer as a positive.

“We bought a pub that was in receivership and we’ve built it into something that AHL considers a good asset,” he said.

“We are looking at it as a positive move forward, we’ve had the best outcome we could hope for, a sale.”

Mr Ryan said the decision was not about the money, and the reward had come from knowing the impact they had made on the community and knowing they would be missed.

“I’ve loved being able to deliver what Bowen has asked for and needed as far as community support over the last four years,” he said.

“There’s no greater reward in business than when your customers say to you ‘it’s never going to be the same without you’, and ‘tell me where you move, so we can come and have a drink there’.”

Mr Ryan said he wasn’t sure what was in store for his family or the Queens Beach Hotel in the future but hoped that the team would keep the legacy alive.

“I’ve got no control over it but I’m happy,” he said.

“We’ve built a team, a business and we hope they can keep the Bowen community happy, keep our legacy even if it is with a different company.”

Mr Ryan extended a thank you to the Bowen community, saying although they may end up moving away, they’re looking forward to regular visits to Bowen in the future.

“This has been a team effort, from us and the staff, it’s not just Bec and I, it doesn’t happen without a team of people, it doesn’t happen without a community,” he said.

“A big thank you to the Bowen community, the businesses and the sports clubs who’ve supported us and accepted Bec and I into the community.”