Bach couple’s cringe-worthy baby stunt

The Bachelorette's Ali Oetjen and Taite Radley have appeared on The Project to slam tabloid reports that they are expecting a baby.

But The Bachelorette couple are still happy to fuel rumours they might be pregnant, shamelessly posting shots of a pregnancy test and teasing a "baby news" announcement on their social media accounts prior to the interview.

After going public with their romance last week, Ali and Taite copped the same treatment as other Bach couples before them, with both Woman's Day and NW claiming they were pregnant.

Appearing on The Project to make their 'big reveal', Ali and Taite were quick to dismiss the reports - despite hyping up the speculation themselves just before the interview.

While dismissing the rumours as fake the couple were still happy to fuel speculation on their social media accounts

"We're definitely not pregnant," Ali told The Project.

Unsurprisingly, Ali said they were "not at all" bothered by the pregnancy rumours and claimed they hadn't been aware of them as they enjoyed a holiday in Queensland.

"I mean they're just rumours, we're up here enjoying our lives and everyone is talking about us. I mean I didn't even know (about the pregnancy reports)," Taite said.

Just an hour before appearing on The Project both Ali and Taite announced they would be appearing on The Project to talk about their "baby news" on their respective Instagram Stories.

Taite took things a step further and also posted a photo of a pregnancy test with a baby emoji over the results screen.

In another post to his Instagram story before the interview, Taite shared a video promising fans their "baby news" would be revealed on The Project.

"Yeah coming up, can't wait to tell the world," he said.

Taite’s post teasing the ‘baby news’

Ali’s post was similar

Taite even posted a photo of a pregnancy test

The topic of kids has been a touchy subject for Taite and Ali and resulted in an awkward live TV moment when they were asked about it on The Project last week.

"We have talked about that haven't we?" Ali said, looking at Taite.

"Yeah we have, it's um," a nervous Taite added before just trailing off into silence.

The awkward exchange wasn't lost on Waleed Aly, who quipped: "But no conclusion clearly?"

But still the pair couldn't manage a reply, dissolving into awkward laughter as the rest of the panel appeared stunned.

Taite and Ali got awkward when asked about kids on The Project last week

Taite's unwillingness to commit to Ali's timeline (which is to get engaged within a year, have kids in three), nearly saw the couple split for good during The Bachelorette finale.

During their final single date together, Taite revealed he wouldn't agree to Ali's plan, in contrast with runner-up Todd King who had assured her he was ready to be a father.

"The only think that scares me is your timeline," Taite had told Ali. "I can't commit to that."

Despite this Ali still chose Taite, tearfully telling him she was "willing to risk the hopes and dreams I came here with because I'm so in love with you".