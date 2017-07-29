All aboard for street parade

ALL around the Whitsundays the finishing touches are being made to costumes and floats for this year's Whitsunday Reef Festival Rotary Street Parade.

Big 4 Adventure Whitsundays marketing manager Tanya Cran said the resort had been part of the parade since it started 17 years ago.

Ms Cran was keeping quiet about the nature of this year's float, however she did reveal the resort would be promoting its new waterslides, due to open at the start of next month.

Rotary Street Parade organiser Merewyn Wright said the theme of this year's parade, All aboard for the reef, was dedicated to celebrating the beauty of the Great Barrier Reef.

"This year our theme came to mind in light of Cyclone Debbie. We wanted to encourage the fact that we're all open for business. This theme also has an environmental aspect and promotes the fact that you can go out on the water and enjoy yourself. I thought the theme had multiple meanings,” she said.

"It's special this year because we need to have a celebration. We're all still here and we're getting on with things. This is celebrating a coming together of the community and moving forward.

"We want to brighten people's spirits.”

Ms Wright said children made up a large part of the parade with schools, community groups and businesses from around the region taking part in the festival which honoured what it meant to live in the Whitsundays. There are cash prizes to be won in four categories -best business, best not-for-profit, best entry on the theme, and most unusual and wacky.

REEF FESTIVAL